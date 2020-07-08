Elon at Winter Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking nest technology online portal

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Elon Winter Park Apartments near the heart of Winter Park is the definition of peaceful living. Located just minutes from Rollins College and Downtown Orlando, our resident's can enjoy a home at a prime location. Head over to Winter Park Village to enjoy a movie at Regal Park Cinemas or take a trip to Park Avenue to enjoy an array of fine dining and luxury shopping options. Whether it's close to local Winter Park businesses such as Trader Joe's, The Wine Room, or Whole Foods, Elon Winter Park Apartments has something to offer everyone.