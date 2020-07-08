All apartments in Winter Park
Elon at Winter Park

712 Nicolet Avenue · (407) 337-9393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

712 Nicolet Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 71 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elon at Winter Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
nest technology
online portal
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Elon Winter Park Apartments near the heart of Winter Park is the definition of peaceful living. Located just minutes from Rollins College and Downtown Orlando, our resident's can enjoy a home at a prime location. Head over to Winter Park Village to enjoy a movie at Regal Park Cinemas or take a trip to Park Avenue to enjoy an array of fine dining and luxury shopping options. Whether it's close to local Winter Park businesses such as Trader Joe's, The Wine Room, or Whole Foods, Elon Winter Park Apartments has something to offer everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elon at Winter Park have any available units?
Elon at Winter Park has 2 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Elon at Winter Park have?
Some of Elon at Winter Park's amenities include on-site laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elon at Winter Park currently offering any rent specials?
Elon at Winter Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elon at Winter Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Elon at Winter Park is pet friendly.
Does Elon at Winter Park offer parking?
Yes, Elon at Winter Park offers parking.
Does Elon at Winter Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elon at Winter Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elon at Winter Park have a pool?
Yes, Elon at Winter Park has a pool.
Does Elon at Winter Park have accessible units?
No, Elon at Winter Park does not have accessible units.
Does Elon at Winter Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elon at Winter Park has units with dishwashers.
