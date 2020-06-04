All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1110 EASTDALE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1110 EASTDALE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1110 EASTDALE ST

1110 Eastdale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1110 Eastdale Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 EASTDALE ST have any available units?
1110 EASTDALE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 EASTDALE ST have?
Some of 1110 EASTDALE ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 EASTDALE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1110 EASTDALE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 EASTDALE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 EASTDALE ST is pet friendly.
Does 1110 EASTDALE ST offer parking?
No, 1110 EASTDALE ST does not offer parking.
Does 1110 EASTDALE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 EASTDALE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 EASTDALE ST have a pool?
No, 1110 EASTDALE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1110 EASTDALE ST have accessible units?
No, 1110 EASTDALE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 EASTDALE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 EASTDALE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia