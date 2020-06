Amenities

parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Far Rockaway; This Beautiful Apartment Is In Excellent/Move-In Condition! It Features An Eat-In-Kitchen, Living/Dining Room Combo, A Master Bedroom, An Additional Bedroom, And A Full Bath. There Is Ample Street Parking Available. This Apartment Is Conveniently Located A Few Blocks From The "M" Train, Schools, Places of Worship, Shopping Areas, And Bayswater Point State Park. Don't Miss This Opportunity!