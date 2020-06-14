/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
209 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Queens, NY
Long Island City
4 Units Available
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,096
713 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
Long Island City
50 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,235
773 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Far Rockaway
11 Units Available
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,599
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Long Island City
8 Units Available
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,247
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
Rego Park
10 Units Available
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,795
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
Ridgewood
4 Units Available
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,459
517 sqft
Your own private bedroom in a friendly home. Expect fully furnished, all inclusive spaces at Common.
Corona
16 Units Available
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,836
613 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens make meal prep easy. Enjoy private parking and access to 24-hour laundry facilities. Get on 495 for an easy commute or take advantage of several nearby bus routes.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
41-12 23rd Ave 1
41-12 23rd Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
650 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Charming unit.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
25-35 14th St 1
25-35 14th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Charming cat friendly unit by Astoria Park - Property Id: 301383 Spacious 1-Bedroom unit close to Astoria Park available for immediate move in 1st Floor in a 3-family house 5 closets Separate eat-in kitchen New hardwood
Astoria
1 Unit Available
25-21 34th St 4
25-21 34th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous. 2 balconies! Dishwasher.Elevator.
Bayside
1 Unit Available
29-07 Bell Blvd 1st Floor
29-07 Bell Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
1 Bd 1 Bath Tudor Style Apt in Bayside - June 1 - Property Id: 297422 $1800 / 1br - 800ft - 1 Bedroom Apt in Bayside - Available June 1, 2020 (Bayside, New York) 1BR / 1Ba 800ft laundry in basement street parking Lovely 1-bedroom Tudor Apt on
Astoria
1 Unit Available
21-25 24th St 2
21-25 24th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Large pet friendly unit.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
14-48 31st Rd 1
14-48 31st Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Large renovated unit.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
11-42 31st Ave 1
11-42 31st Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Stunning duplex. Loft style. dishwasher. Pets OK - Property Id: 296819 1-Bedroom Duplex /Loft Style Apartment 4-Story Residential Condo est.
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
70-01 113th St
70-01 113th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Large One Bedroom - Property Id: 295850 Large one bedroom apartment for rent - Newly painted hardwood floors - Large eat in kitchen inc.
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
75-23 113th St
75-23 113th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Renovated One Bedroom - Property Id: 295847 Spacious renovated Apt. located in a prime location - Steps away from the E&F Trains. - Brand new hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances inc.
Flushing
1 Unit Available
36-20 Parsons Blvd
36-20 Parsons Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Renovated One Bedroom - Property Id: 295848 Large one bedroom for rent - Eat in kitchen - Newly painted hardwood floors - King sized bedroom - Plenty of closet space - Laundry/ live in super - Walking distance to Flushing Station and Murray Hill
Astoria
1 Unit Available
21-26 21st Rd 2
21-26 21st Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Charming renovated unit on Ditmars.
Flushing
1 Unit Available
36-20 168th st
36-20 168th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 293364 Large one bedroom - Seperate kitchen - Newly painted hardwood floors - King sized bedroom - 5 min walk to Broadway LIRR - Laundry/live in super Good income + credit required Apply at TurboTenant:
Astoria
1 Unit Available
34-31 29th St
34-31 29th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom w/Office - Property Id: 292566 Renovated Charming One Bedroom with add small rm can be used as Office or 2nd BR. "Home-like" unit with sep entrance and Sun Filled Yard. Private W/D. Heat &Hw inc.
Briarwood
1 Unit Available
14203 84av S
14203 84th Dr, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
525 sqft
Huge studio @Brairwood - Property Id: 263232 Studio in building with laundry parking elevators Heat hot water cooking gas including New renovation Near F E train Bus Q44 Q60 Q20 Need good income fair credit Three way of the rent to move
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
9440 210th Pl 1
94-40 210th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,862
590 sqft
One bedroom @Queens village - Property Id: 263334 New renovation one bedroom With heat hot water including Building with laundry parking available Near bus Q110 Q77 Need good income good credit Three way of the rent to move in Pets
Astoria
1 Unit Available
29-05 23rd Ave 2
29-05 23rd Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
675 sqft
Cozy pet friendly unit.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
23-86 23rd St 1
23-86 23rd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
725 sqft
Massive renovated unit.
