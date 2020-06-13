130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Queens, NY

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
Long Island City
4 Units Available
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,477
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,096
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,732
1053 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Long Island City
50 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,554
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,215
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1206 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 09:09am
Long Island City
8 Units Available
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,765
1 Bedroom
$3,247
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:55am
Rego Park
10 Units Available
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,380
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 1 at 11:46am
Ridgewood
4 Units Available
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,459
517 sqft
Your own private bedroom in a friendly home. Expect fully furnished, all inclusive spaces at Common.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
4705 Center Boulevard
47-05 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Roof deck, - Property Id: 269461 Huge 2 bedrooms with fantastic closet space, Corner living room with oversized windows, Windowed kitchen with good storage, Washer and dryer in unit, Wood floors, climate

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
41-21 28th Street 3Q
41-21 28th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,248
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Island City - One Bedroom for Rent - Property Id: 267884 No Fee Listing One bedroom Unit is available immediately located in Long Island City. The unit features central air conditioning.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
18-27 27th Ave 2
18-27 27th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
650 sqft
Very spacious pet friendly unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
30-45 12th street 1F
30-45 12th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
_RENOVATED 2-BED_COMMON LAUNDRY ROOM_ASAP__ - Property Id: 251123 _____________@Dmitry 917_____ -972-_____ 9644_____ Newly-Renovated 2-Bedroom / 2 -full bathroom Apartment at 30th road and 12th street Just a block away from the Ferry Available

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Briarwood
1 Unit Available
141-50 85th road
141-50 85th Road, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom - Property Id: 269891 Spacious one bedroom for rent - Walking distance to E and F trains - Pet friendly - 1/2 Month Fee - Heat, water, and cooking gas included - Newly painted hardwood floors - Plenty of closet space Call/text Sam now

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
30-80 43rd St 1F
30-80 43rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
_GORGEOUS 3-BED_LOOK AT PHOTOS_ASTORIA_ - Property Id: 265011 _____917____972____9644____Enormous 3-Bedroom / 2-full Bathroom for rent after May,1st Amazing location 43rd street and 30th avenue - minutes away from M/R trains Ideal move-in date is

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
30-43 12th St 1
30-43 12th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning unit. Laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
72-38 113st
7238 113th St, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,575
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Studio w. New Kitchen & "Dishwasher!" - Property Id: 272748 LARGE 650SF UPDATED STUDIO ON THE COVETED 113ST This beautifully renovated boasts a very spacious living space and an all-new kitchen with dishwasher. The subway is very close by.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
23-46 29th St 2
23-46 29th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
750 sqft
Charming renovated unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
36-03 21st Ave 2
36-03 21st Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
850 sqft
Large renovated unit. Great area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
23-09 29th St 3
23-09 29th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large pet friendly unit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
1657 Summerfield St
1657 Summerfield Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
THREE BEDROOM/2 FULL BATHROOM BEAUTY ON BUSHWICK/RIDGEWOOD BORDER - HALSEY L - Newly Renovated Hardwood Floors - Stainless steel appliances Closets and Windows in each bedroom Located around the corner from the Halsey L train - neighborhood faves

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
21-34 28th Ave 2
21-34 28th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Gorgeous renovated unit.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
605 Woodward Ave
605 Woodward Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are looking for a person in our 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment! Huge kitchen and living area 2 Full baths that are clean and renovated Modern renovated apartment with stainless steel appliances and laundry Great location near bars and

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
25-18 36th Ave 2
25-18 36th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous unit. Huge private terrace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
22-14 Astoria Blvd 6
22-14 Astoria Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Unit 6 Available 09/01/20 One-of-a-kind Penthouse. Private rooftop.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
68-33 DARMOUTH ST. 2
68-33 Dartmouth Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
895 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 PRE-MARKET SPECIAL: 2BR TRENDING AT $2350 - Property Id: 294583 PRE-MARKET SPECIAL: 2BR APARTMENT FOR JULY 1ST MOVE TRENDING AT $2350 This apartment rests on the 2nd floor of a private house in a quiet street and a very

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
21-26 21st Rd 2
21-26 21st Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Charming renovated unit on Ditmars.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
41-40 40th Street, 5B
41-40 40th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Long Island City - Location - Property Id: 292804 No Fee Listing 2 Bedroom Unit, for rent located in Long Island City. Cats/Small Dogs are allowed no pet fee. Located close proximity to Midtown, Manhattan approximately 15 minutes via M and R trains.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Queens, NY

Finding an apartment in Queens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

