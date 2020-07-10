/
apartments with washer dryer
150 Apartments for rent in Queens, NY with washer-dryer
16 Units Available
Long Island City
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,440
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,146
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1053 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
60 Units Available
Long Island City
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,390
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,005
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,315
1213 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
5 Units Available
Long Island City
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,526
1 Bedroom
$3,429
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
14 Units Available
Rego Park
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,197
1 Bedroom
$2,580
2 Bedrooms
$3,282
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
1 Unit Available
Astoria
26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY
26-38 21st Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
852 sqft
Located in the culturally enriched Astoria, the rental apartments offer modern conveniences amidst stunning skyline, bridge and river views. Features studio, one bedroom and two bedroom residences.
1 Unit Available
Flushing
42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl
42-98 Saull Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$21,500
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Saull Street, 2nd fl with 2 car garage - Property Id: 313606 Beautiful recently renovated 2BR , 1 bath.apartment located in a two family semi attached house, 2nd fl.
1 Unit Available
Kew Gardens Hills
147-42 78th avenue
147-42 78th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished 3 Bedroom Duplex Townhouse - Property Id: 306484 Bright 3 Bedrooms, living room, dining room, granite countertop kitchen island,1full bathroom with jacuzzi and separate shower, granite half bath, near shopping, transportation St Johns
1 Unit Available
Astoria
30-45 12th street 1F
30-45 12th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1F Available 08/01/20 _RENOVATED 1-BED_ - Property Id: 251123 Gorgeous 2 years old renovations 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment 2nd floor in the back Modern beautiful kitchen Stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors Generous closet
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
41-40 40th Street, 5B
41-40 40th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Long Island City - Location - Property Id: 292804 No Fee Listing 2 Bedroom Unit, for rent located in Long Island City. Cats/Small Dogs are allowed no pet fee. Located close proximity to Midtown, Manhattan approximately 15 minutes via M and R trains.
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
4705 Center Boulevard
47-05 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Roof deck, - Property Id: 269461 Huge 2 bedrooms with fantastic closet space, Corner living room with oversized windows, Windowed kitchen with good storage, Washer and dryer in unit, Wood floors, climate
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
111-04 76th Drive
111-04 76th Drive, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Amazing Extra Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, Designer Eat-In Kitchen, All Utilities Included, Cable and Internet included. Located In The Heart Of Forest Hills. Apartment can be Furnished or Unfurnished
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.
1 Unit Available
Bayside
209-34 41 Avenue
209-34 41st Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Duplex unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - Large Living Room ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Hardwood Floors ~ Updated Kitchen ~ Garage ~ Driveway ~ Washer & Dryer ~ Large Lower Level Den/Family Room ~ Private Backyard ~ Easy Access to the LIRR
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
110-26 68th Rd
110-26 68th Road, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,499
5025 sqft
VERY LARGE SUNNY HOUSE FEATURING 4 BED sAUNA, DEN, LARGE EATING KITCHEN, HUGE BACKYARD AND MOST OF ALL CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. SUBWAYS, QUEENS BLVD, SOPPING SCHOOLS ETC....
1 Unit Available
Bayside
214-10 46 Ave
214-10 46th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
A whole brick family house,2 floors plus full finished basement, featuring a large living room/dinning room on the main floor, a functional kitchen with a gas stove, dishwasher, large refrigerator, and a lot of storage,the upper level features 3
1 Unit Available
Rego Park
64-20 99th Street
64-20 99th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,700
Beautiful Studio For Rent In Rego Park. Renovated, Modern Bathroom And All Utilities Are Included! Convenient Location, Close To Public Transportation, Stores And Restaurants. Rent Including Cable, Internet, Water, Gas, Electricity.
1 Unit Available
Astoria
24-27 43rd Street
24-27 43rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Spacious Apartment 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms 2 Full bathrooms in excellent condition. Living room ,Dining Room, Eat in kitchen , Stainless steel appliances + dishwasher. Laundry room on the first floor. Plenty of sunlight during the day.
1 Unit Available
Flushing
40-28 College Point Boulevard
40-28 College Point Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,200
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Flushing. Furnished sunny cozy studio in downtown Flushing. Rent includes water, gas, heat & health club. 24 hour doorman, basketball/tennis courts, BBQ, pool, etc. Close to all.
1 Unit Available
Bayside
221-33 Horace Harding Expressway
221-33 Horace Harding Expressway, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Large three bedroom updated duplex apartment with eat in kitchen, oversized living room, formal dining room, full bathroom two parking spots. Located in school district #26. Close to transportation, expressway, resturants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
Flushing
150-23 41 Avenue
150-23 41st Avenue, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Great, Detached, Whole House Rental In Murray Hill Area Of Flushing. Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bath. Home Has Been Renovated, New Hardwood Floors Throughout, New Kitchen With New Appliacnes, Renovated, Tiled Baths.
1 Unit Available
Bayside
42-24 214th Place
42-24 214th Place, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Freshly painted and renovated 2nd floor with new bath and polished oak wood floors. . Plenty of windows. Washer & Dryer included. Bright apartment. Front porch and yard included. Walk to LIRR and Storesshort walk to Bell Blvd.
1 Unit Available
College Point
5-44 115th St
5-44 115th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
917 sqft
Mint Conditional 2-bedroom/ 2-bathroom condo in a gated community with panoramic and picturesque views of the East River and literally next door to the scenic MacNeil Park located in college point, only minutes away from the Whitestone Bridge and
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
67-97 Clyde Street
67-97 Clyde Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Stunning 1 Family Attached Brick Townhouse In Prime Forest hills Location. Fully Renovated 3 Br, 2.5 Baths with Granite Kitchen Inc Jenn-Air Oven & All Stainless Appliances, Marble Baths, Anderson Windows, Pristine Hardwood Floors Thru-Out.
1 Unit Available
Kew Gardens Hills
147-54 70th Rd
147-54 70th Road, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, sunny apartment. Renovated kitchen w new appliances. Backyard, Deck, A/C units in each room. 1 car parking. Washer & Dryer included. Move-in condition.
