3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM
284 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Queens, NY
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Long Island City
49 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,707
1715 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Jamaica Estates
1 Unit Available
87-66 188th Street
87-66 188th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
WHOLE HOUSE RENTAL. 1 FAMILY TOWNHOUSE 3 BDRM 2.5 BATH HAS PRIVATE DRIVEWAY & GARAGE ! AND BACKYARD ! FINISHED BASEMENT.CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS ETC.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rochdale
1 Unit Available
169-14 144th Road
169-14 144th Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
With A 180 Degree View Of The Queens Skyline, This Second Floor Castle Offers Three Gorgeous Bedrooms, A Remarkable Combo Kitchen Delightfully Leading Into The Spacious Living/Dining Area wonderfully Mirrored to give The Visual Illusion Of A Grand
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Flushing
1 Unit Available
138-40 Elder Avenue
138-40 Elder Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Credit and income checks
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
30-36 38th St 2
30-36 38th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful unit. Two balconies. Dishwasher - Property Id: 296921 New to market - gorgeous unit at 30th avenue and 38th street Massive stunning 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit Tenants are moving June,30.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kew Gardens Hills
1 Unit Available
15838 77th Rd 2fl
158-38 77th Road, Queens, NY
4 bedroom apartment near Saint John's University - Property Id: 149178 The apartment is located on the 2 floor of a private house. It has huge size bedrooms with large closets and windows, a large living room, a kitchen, and 4 bathrooms.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
44-15 Colden st
44-15 Colden Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1171 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Flushing! - Property Id: 296691 Flushing truly has it all.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
64-20 Saunders st
64-20 Saunders Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1266 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Updated 3Br 2Ba - Property Id: 296696 Rego Park boasts the giant shopping center of Rego Park Center filled with stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Century 21, and Costco.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond Hill
1 Unit Available
133-01 101 Ave 1st fl
133-01 101st Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 1st fl Available 06/15/20 Luxury 1st fl Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 234281 Exceptional Large Spacious Luxury Apartment on 1st Floor. Sufficient income is a requirement. Tenant pays light only. Call 347-229-7169 for more info.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Ozone Park
1 Unit Available
129-41 133rd Street
129-41 133rd Street, Queens, NY
Whole House Rental - Property Id: 229776 Whole House Rental available for rent including basement and private driveway.. Tenant pays all Utilities including water. Good credit and income to support rental amount must be sufficient..
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Albans
1 Unit Available
11711 199st St. Alban 3
11711 199th St, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
New three bedrooms with backyard 1st floor - Property Id: 292135 New renovations 3bedrooms on 1st floor With backyard U pay own utilities Good neighborhood Near linden bus Q4 Need good income Working program will be okay too Rajesh Raj
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
33-31 89th street 1st floor
33-31 89th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1900 sqft
3 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 289972 Newly renovated high ceiling 3 bedroom apartment near Jackson heights area, queens. Reference letter and proof of income are needed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corona
1 Unit Available
55-35 97th St
55-35 97th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1100 sqft
HUGE 3 BEDROOMS APT. WITH 2 BATHS AND BALCONY - Property Id: 249949 LARGE 3 BEDROOMS FLEX. 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS WALK TO TRAINS AND MALLS Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
41-32 52nd street 3L
41-32 52nd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
New 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 286930 Completely renovated and Spacious 3 bedroom railroad style. (please watch video after photos) New floors, New cabinets, Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
21-08 Steinway St 4
21-08 Steinway Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/01/20 Brand new. Dishwasher. Rooftop. Laundry - Property Id: 284157 Rare Find for a 3-Bedroom with Laundry and Rooftop.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
22-26 21st St 2
22-26 21st Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Charming spacious unit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
63-30 Alderton St 3
63-30 Alderton Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
3BR 2Bath spacious 3rd fl back terrace walk to all - Property Id: 283927 Excellent neighborhood, recently renovated & painted. Walkable to all. Very quiet building. Beautiful 100sq' private terrace to enjoy. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
30-80 43rd St 1F
30-80 43rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
_GORGEOUS 3-BED_LOOK AT PHOTOS_ASTORIA_ - Property Id: 265011 _____917____972____9644____Enormous 3-Bedroom / 2-full Bathroom for rent after May,1st Amazing location 43rd street and 30th avenue - minutes away from M/R trains Ideal move-in date is
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
21-34 28th Ave 2
21-34 28th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Gorgeous renovated unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
40-01 28th Ave 2
40-01 28th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Massive renovated unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
87-09 32nd Avenue
87-09 32nd Avenue, Queens, NY
Newly renovated apartment with a new kitchen cabinets including a new stove and hardwood floors in each bedroom. Proof of income (2 years of income taxes) and credit score (Creditkarma) needed.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
1657 Summerfield St
1657 Summerfield Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
THREE BEDROOM/2 FULL BATHROOM BEAUTY ON BUSHWICK/RIDGEWOOD BORDER - HALSEY L - Newly Renovated Hardwood Floors - Stainless steel appliances Closets and Windows in each bedroom Located around the corner from the Halsey L train - neighborhood faves
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
605 Woodward Ave
605 Woodward Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
We are looking for a person in our 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment! Huge kitchen and living area 2 Full baths that are clean and renovated Modern renovated apartment with stainless steel appliances and laundry Great location near bars and
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brookville
1 Unit Available
147-19 230th St
147-19 230th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious apartment Should have good credit and income
