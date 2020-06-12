Apartment List
/
NY
/
queens
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM

284 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Queens, NY

Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Long Island City
49 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,707
1715 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Jamaica Estates
1 Unit Available
87-66 188th Street
87-66 188th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
WHOLE HOUSE RENTAL. 1 FAMILY TOWNHOUSE 3 BDRM 2.5 BATH HAS PRIVATE DRIVEWAY & GARAGE ! AND BACKYARD ! FINISHED BASEMENT.CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS ETC.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rochdale
1 Unit Available
169-14 144th Road
169-14 144th Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
With A 180 Degree View Of The Queens Skyline, This Second Floor Castle Offers Three Gorgeous Bedrooms, A Remarkable Combo Kitchen Delightfully Leading Into The Spacious Living/Dining Area wonderfully Mirrored to give The Visual Illusion Of A Grand

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Flushing
1 Unit Available
138-40 Elder Avenue
138-40 Elder Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Credit and income checks

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
30-36 38th St 2
30-36 38th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful unit. Two balconies. Dishwasher - Property Id: 296921 New to market - gorgeous unit at 30th avenue and 38th street Massive stunning 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit Tenants are moving June,30.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kew Gardens Hills
1 Unit Available
15838 77th Rd 2fl
158-38 77th Road, Queens, NY
4 bedroom apartment near Saint John's University - Property Id: 149178 The apartment is located on the 2 floor of a private house. It has huge size bedrooms with large closets and windows, a large living room, a kitchen, and 4 bathrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
44-15 Colden st
44-15 Colden Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1171 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Flushing! - Property Id: 296691 Flushing truly has it all.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
64-20 Saunders st
64-20 Saunders Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1266 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Updated 3Br 2Ba - Property Id: 296696 Rego Park boasts the giant shopping center of Rego Park Center filled with stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Century 21, and Costco.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond Hill
1 Unit Available
133-01 101 Ave 1st fl
133-01 101st Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 1st fl Available 06/15/20 Luxury 1st fl Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 234281 Exceptional Large Spacious Luxury Apartment on 1st Floor. Sufficient income is a requirement. Tenant pays light only. Call 347-229-7169 for more info.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Ozone Park
1 Unit Available
129-41 133rd Street
129-41 133rd Street, Queens, NY
Whole House Rental - Property Id: 229776 Whole House Rental available for rent including basement and private driveway.. Tenant pays all Utilities including water. Good credit and income to support rental amount must be sufficient..

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Albans
1 Unit Available
11711 199st St. Alban 3
11711 199th St, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
New three bedrooms with backyard 1st floor - Property Id: 292135 New renovations 3bedrooms on 1st floor With backyard U pay own utilities Good neighborhood Near linden bus Q4 Need good income Working program will be okay too Rajesh Raj

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
33-31 89th street 1st floor
33-31 89th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1900 sqft
3 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 289972 Newly renovated high ceiling 3 bedroom apartment near Jackson heights area, queens. Reference letter and proof of income are needed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corona
1 Unit Available
55-35 97th St
55-35 97th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1100 sqft
HUGE 3 BEDROOMS APT. WITH 2 BATHS AND BALCONY - Property Id: 249949 LARGE 3 BEDROOMS FLEX. 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS WALK TO TRAINS AND MALLS Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
41-32 52nd street 3L
41-32 52nd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
New 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 286930 Completely renovated and Spacious 3 bedroom railroad style. (please watch video after photos) New floors, New cabinets, Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
21-08 Steinway St 4
21-08 Steinway Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/01/20 Brand new. Dishwasher. Rooftop. Laundry - Property Id: 284157 Rare Find for a 3-Bedroom with Laundry and Rooftop.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
22-26 21st St 2
22-26 21st Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Charming spacious unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
63-30 Alderton St 3
63-30 Alderton Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
3BR 2Bath spacious 3rd fl back terrace walk to all - Property Id: 283927 Excellent neighborhood, recently renovated & painted. Walkable to all. Very quiet building. Beautiful 100sq' private terrace to enjoy. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
30-80 43rd St 1F
30-80 43rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
_GORGEOUS 3-BED_LOOK AT PHOTOS_ASTORIA_ - Property Id: 265011 _____917____972____9644____Enormous 3-Bedroom / 2-full Bathroom for rent after May,1st Amazing location 43rd street and 30th avenue - minutes away from M/R trains Ideal move-in date is

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
21-34 28th Ave 2
21-34 28th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Gorgeous renovated unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
40-01 28th Ave 2
40-01 28th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Massive renovated unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
87-09 32nd Avenue
87-09 32nd Avenue, Queens, NY
Newly renovated apartment with a new kitchen cabinets including a new stove and hardwood floors in each bedroom. Proof of income (2 years of income taxes) and credit score (Creditkarma) needed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
1657 Summerfield St
1657 Summerfield Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
THREE BEDROOM/2 FULL BATHROOM BEAUTY ON BUSHWICK/RIDGEWOOD BORDER - HALSEY L - Newly Renovated Hardwood Floors - Stainless steel appliances Closets and Windows in each bedroom Located around the corner from the Halsey L train - neighborhood faves

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
605 Woodward Ave
605 Woodward Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
We are looking for a person in our 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment! Huge kitchen and living area 2 Full baths that are clean and renovated Modern renovated apartment with stainless steel appliances and laundry Great location near bars and

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brookville
1 Unit Available
147-19 230th St
147-19 230th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious apartment Should have good credit and income

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueens 3 BedroomsQueens Accessible ApartmentsQueens Apartments with Balcony
Queens Apartments with GarageQueens Apartments with GymQueens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Move-in SpecialsQueens Apartments with ParkingQueens Apartments with Pool
Queens Apartments with Washer-DryerQueens Dog Friendly ApartmentsQueens Furnished ApartmentsQueens Pet Friendly PlacesQueens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice