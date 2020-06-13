161 Apartments for rent in Queens, NY with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Long Island City
4 Units Available
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,477
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,096
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,732
1053 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Long Island City
49 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,554
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,225
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1206 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:55am
Rego Park
10 Units Available
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,380
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Corona
16 Units Available
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,584
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
789 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens make meal prep easy. Enjoy private parking and access to 24-hour laundry facilities. Get on 495 for an easy commute or take advantage of several nearby bus routes.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
30-37 82nd Street
30-37 82nd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1260 sqft
Fully renovated bright and airy 2 bedroom unit with full bath and balcony on the second floor of a 2 family in a residential tree lined street of East Elmhurst. Close to all amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
67-107 Burns Street
67-107 Burns Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1125 sqft
Excellent Location! Check Out This Rarely Available 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Co-op Available in Forest Hills! This Beautiful Unit is Situated on The 2nd Floor of a Town-Home Like Co-op.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
143-11 Oak Avenue
143-11 Oak Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Lovely 3 bedroom + 1.5 bath apt on 2nd floor with access to a personal outdoor balcony tile floors, updated bathroom, new appliances, great location. Wide street with ample parking. Walking distance to bus 17,25,34,65 train : 7 + port Washington.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pomonok
1 Unit Available
71-16 162nd St
71-16 162nd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1000 sqft
3 bedrooms already converted to 4 bedrooms. Fully renovated with plenty of closets and a big balcony. Very convenient location! Minutes to Q65 (20 mins to 7 train) and Q64 (20 mins to E/F train). The rent includes one car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pomonok
1 Unit Available
71-19 162nd Street
71-19 162nd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Rare Find Penthouse. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex With north and South Terraces on Both Floors WIth Amazing Views. This Unit Features Top Of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances. Laundry in Unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
61-15 98th Street
61-15 98th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Renovated, Large, Sunny, With Custom Made Closets, Huge Balcony 1 Bedroom Apartment In Honorable Park City Estates In Rego Park. Great View To The Park. Security Cameras on Every Floor. Sound Proof, Fireproof Building. Small Pets Okay.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jamaica
1 Unit Available
102-29 Remington Street
102-29 Remington Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
This gorgeous 2nd Flr apartment is completely renovated with shiny new hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
76-35 173rd Street
76-35 173rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
Step Into This One Of A Kind Extra Large Property In The Heart Of Fresh Meadows, First & Second Floor Feature 9 Foot Ceilings, Spacious Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Eat In Kitchen, Separate Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement Includes Family Room &

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jamaica Estates
1 Unit Available
85-15 Kent Street
85-15 Kent Street, Queens, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,600
Spacious Home Located In The Heart Of Jamaica Estates. Home Features Five Oversize Bedrooms 3.5 Bath, Eat In Kitchen With Access To Oversize Deck, Great Home. Students Welcome.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
3720 Prince Street
3720 Prince St, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Downtown Flushing 2-Bed Condo With Balcony. Located Near Everything: Restaurants, Bakery, Shopping Malls, Markets, Pharmacy, Professional Offices, #7 Subway, Buses, L.I.R.R. And Much More.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
College Point
1 Unit Available
120-05 Riviera Court
120-05 Riviera Court, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1365 sqft
College Point 3 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with water view. Living room with tall ceiling and skylights. Master Suite with Full Bathroom. Balcony with unobstructed view of College Point Reef/East River.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
26-26 Jackson Avenue
26-26 Jackson Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1190 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths with over 900 SF of terrace space with an amazing view.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
2312 31 Drive
2312 31st Dr, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
STUNNING AND PET FRIENDLY, LAUNDRY, DISHWASHER, BALCONY, 6MIN TO N/W = New Building Two (2) KING SIZE Bedroom Equal size A/C on living/dining room and master bedroom 2nd bedroom with skylight and ceiling fan CLOSETS IN BOTH ROOMS EXTRAS

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Kew Gardens
1 Unit Available
86-32 120th Street
86-32 120th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Bright Cozy and Clean 1 Bedroom Apartment with Dining Area and Balcony. Walk to Every Conceivable Convenience.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Howard Beach
1 Unit Available
158-26 95th Street
158-26 95th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cathedral ceiling in living room, large roof terrace overlooking Howard Beach canal water with beautiful sunset view. Only 7 to 8 minutes convient walk to Howard Beach A train. Many express buses on Crossbay Blvd to all over the borough & city.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
144-15 38th Avenue
144-15 38th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
No Fee Rental! Welcome To This Spacious Sun Drenched Three Bedroom Two Full Bath Rental Located In The Heart Of Flushing. Fully Updated Eat In Kitchen, Renovated Bathrooms And Balcony. Minutes Away From Transportation And Main Street.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Douglaston Little Neck
1 Unit Available
69-05 242nd Street
69-05 242nd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Spacious Bright 1-Bedroom Includes One Parking Spot In a Quite Area; The Apartment Is Situated On The Third Floor And Includes A Balcony. This Unit Also Has A Large Storage Room In The Basement With Own Washer And Dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
College Point
1 Unit Available
22-30 125th St
22-30 125th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Newly Renovated,2nd floor; Nice and cozy 2 bedrooms apartment with 2 balconies; new oven and refrigerator ;bridge view, close to bus station, shopping plaza, BJ's, Target etc; Tenant pays 50% electricity & gas.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
65-43 110 Street
65-43 110th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated in the Heart Of The Forest Hills.High Ceiling Living Room. 3Bed 2Bath With Balcony + One Parking. Very Good School Dist. Very Convenient Location. 1 Block to Bus Q23.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
St. Albans
1 Unit Available
122-23 180th Street
122-23 180th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Be The First To Live In This Newly Constructed Home! Welcome To This Sundrenched 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental Situated In The Heart Of Springfield Gardens.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Queens, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Queens renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

