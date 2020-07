Amenities

Avalon Riverview, just one stop from Grand Central Station and on the East River, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Long Island City apartments. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these thoughtfully designed, pet friendly apartment homes come equipped with washer / dryer, modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hard surface flooring, and walk in closets. Avalon Riverview also offers an expanded fitness center and cardio studio, 9th floor pool, WiFi lounge, outdoor cucina, sun deck, barbecue grills, resident lounge, WAG dog run, play area, bike storage, concierge, and garage parking. On the waterfront with direct park access and city views. Close to area restaurants, nightlife, and shopping. 24 month lease terms also available.