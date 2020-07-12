154 Apartments for rent in Ridgewood, Queens, NY
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,440
517 sqft
Your own private bedroom in a friendly home. Expect fully furnished, all inclusive spaces at Common.
61-17 68th Ave
61-17 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Huge One Bedroom! - Property Id: 316806 No Broker Fee! Large sunlit one bedroom! Hardwood floors Steps to Fresh Pont M! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/316806 Property Id 316806 (RLNE5919480)
462 Seneca Ave 22
462 Seneca Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
800 sqft
Beautiful Apartment! Roof Deck! - Property Id: 214072 No Broker Fee ! - $500 Visa gift card to tenants who lease apartment ! Beautiful ! Huge two bedroom apartment ! Brand new bathroom-Brand new kitchen ! Huge windows !-Lot of natural light ! Near
60-47 Catalpa Ave
60-47 Catalpa Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
This charming, boxed 2 bedroom unit with original accents throughout the apt (high ceiling, antique doors, woodfloors) is located on a quiet, tree lined street in a well maintained home. Large eat in kitchen, living room / office, large bathroom.
577 Woodward Avenue
577 Woodward Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Newly Renovated Railroad Style First Floor Apt. Beautiful New Kitchen & New Full Bath w/ Tub & 1/2 Bath. New Floors. Recessed Lights. Huge Storage or Walk In Closet, Entry Foyer Area, Open Concept. 3 Good Sized Bedrooms.
19-14 Bleecker Street
19-14 Bleecker Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to this spacious 2 bedroom apartment with a kitchen/dining room combo, living room and two open rooms. Over sized windows allow plenty of daylight into your life. This unit comes with a brand new stove and refrigerator.
62-59 60th Street
62-59 60th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM WITH A CONVERTED HALF ROOM, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, AND TWO SEPARATE ENTRANCES. THIS APARTMENT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS.
1071 CYPRESS Avenue
1071 Cypress Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd floor, 1 flight up- washer/dryer in unit- dishwasher- bedrooms on opposite ends for maximum privacy- renovated in the past few years- video walk-through available- available NOWVideo tour availableNet effective rent advertised.
1657 Summerfield St
1657 Summerfield Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
THREE BEDROOM/2 FULL BATHROOM BEAUTY ON BUSHWICK/RIDGEWOOD BORDER - HALSEY L - Newly Renovated Hardwood Floors - Stainless steel appliances Closets and Windows in each bedroom Located around the corner from the Halsey L train - neighborhood faves
61-58 Linden Street
61-58 Linden Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
61-58 Linden Street Apt 2 is a classic New York City apartment that was built when details were everything--and updated since then for your modern desires.
60-26 69th Ave
60-26 69th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3 Bed 1 Bath Kitchen Living/Dining Room. Nice Section of Ridgewood. Close to Everything and Convenience To All . All Info Is Not Guaranteed, Prospective Tenant Should Re-Verify By Self
19-39 Gates Avenue
19-39 Gates Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2bed 1 bath with eat in kitchen and living room virtual tour available!
68-14 60 Street
68-14 60th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Large 2bedroom 1bath with living room and dining room as well as private yard virtual tour available!
1814 Cornelia Street
1814 Cornelia Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1814 Cornelia Street in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1829 Madison
1829 Madison Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,204
*Virtual Tour available This is the perfect opportunity for roommates or large families! This duplex apartment has a ton of space and one of the best private outdoor spaces in the neighborhood! This unit is newly renovated and there is even laundry
331 St. Nicholas ave
331 Saint Nicholas Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Brand New Luxurious - Property Id: 198267 Brand new Building! Roof deck! Laundry! Floor to ceiling windows! NO BROKER FEE! Steps away from subways! Beautiful Manhattan views Studio, 1, 2, and 3 beds available! Be the first to move in! Apply at
605 Woodward Ave
605 Woodward Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are looking for a person in our 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment! Huge kitchen and living area 2 Full baths that are clean and renovated Modern renovated apartment with stainless steel appliances and laundry Great location near bars and
66-61 60th Pl
66-61 60th Place, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This boxed, renovated 3 bedroom bedroom apt is located on a quiet, tree lined street in a well maintained home. Comes with a very desired PRIVATE PARKING PORT (in the front yard).
62-52 Forest Ave
62-52 Forest Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1160 sqft
Beautiful and great location approx 1160sf 3 bedrooms 2 full bath with balcony on 3rd floor, Close to all. Bus transportation in front Q39 Q58 Q54. Subway M train, Minutes to Forest Ave station.
60-24 70th Avenue
60-24 70th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
AMAZING renovated pre-war apartment, just 3 blocks from the train.
18-72 Himrod St
18-72 Himrod Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
New kitchen and floors beautifully done with quartz top. Modern and clean 2 bedroom and 1 bath . Lots of closets custom made and crown molding. Lots of designer accents through out this railroad style 2nd floor unit available in this 3 family home.
18-17 Bleecker Street
18-17 Bleecker Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms with huge living room area Located at Ridgewood NY 11385 Rent $2450 NO FEE SS Appliances Please call or text for viewing at 347 463 6433
16-59 Norman Street
16-59 Norman Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Please call or text for viewing at 347 463 6433 Beautiful 2 bedrooms railroad Style located at Ridgewood NY 11385 Rent $2000 include heat hot water nearby L M trains and all the stores supermarket and gym cafe restaurants Please contact at 347 463
779 Wyckoff Ave
779 Wyckoff Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
3 Bedrooms
Ask
* Virtual Tour Available Upon Request ** One Month Free ($2842 net, $3100 gross) Welcome to 779 Wyckoff Ave Experience modern luxury in Ridgewood 779 Wyckoff Avenue is a beautifully restored five-story elevator situated on the border of Bushwick
