Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 AM

283 Apartments for rent in Queens, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Queens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Long Island City
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,440
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,146
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1053 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
63 Units Available
Long Island City
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,315
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,329
1213 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 8 at 10:07pm
11 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,352
1 Bedroom
$1,416
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 12:20pm
14 Units Available
Rego Park
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,197
1 Bedroom
$2,580
2 Bedrooms
$3,282
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
Corona
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,634
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
789 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens make meal prep easy. Enjoy private parking and access to 24-hour laundry facilities. Get on 495 for an easy commute or take advantage of several nearby bus routes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
33-54 71 Street
33-54 71st Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
Good location in the heart of Jackson Heights, convenience to everything, supermarkets, restaurants and shops are all around in this area. Bedroom, Living/dinning rooms are in standard size. Close to M-R train.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Astoria
24-59 26th St
24-59 26th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
Partially furnished/ unfurnished Room- Spacious Bedrm. 2 other rooms Shared Kitchen & bathrm. All Utilities Included, No Smoking or Pets. Close to major transportation. Available for immediate move in,

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
164-44 73rd Avenue
164-44 73rd Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
All Renovated Hardwood Floors Throughout, Central Air Conditioner. Fully Renovated Basement With 1.5 Baths, Huge 3 Bedrooms With Extra Large Bathroom On The Second Floor,1 Car Garage, Driveway And A Beautiful Backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
College Point
120-13 25th Avenue
120-13 25th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Located on quiet neighborhood, wide street, easy parking. 2 blocks to waterfront. 2x Huge bedrooms, 1x medium size bedroom (fits Queen bed). Master bedroom has walk-in closet, and private full bath. Additional full bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Whitestone
149-24 21st Avenue
149-24 21st Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3rd Floor 3-Bedroom 1.5 Bath apartment with lots of windows for natural lighting and hardwood flooring. Located near schools, supermarket, bakery, 20th Ave shopping plaza. Q15/15A bus stops.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
209-34 41 Avenue
209-34 41st Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Duplex unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - Large Living Room ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Hardwood Floors ~ Updated Kitchen ~ Garage ~ Driveway ~ Washer & Dryer ~ Large Lower Level Den/Family Room ~ Private Backyard ~ Easy Access to the LIRR

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Brookville
147-19 230th St
147-19 230th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious apartment Should have good credit and income

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Hill
85-29 114th Street
85-29 114th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Nice size first floor 1 Bedroom with hardwood floors, Quite building, Pet friendly Easy parking. Good Income and credit a must.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
62-59 60th Street
62-59 60th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM WITH A CONVERTED HALF ROOM, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, AND TWO SEPARATE ENTRANCES. THIS APARTMENT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ozone Park
107-23 77th Street
107-23 77th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Newly updated, spacious and bright 3 bedroom/1 bathroom 2nd Floor apartment. Located two blocks from "A" train, convenient to public buses, schools, highways, houses of worship and shopping. Parking space available @ an additional fee.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Maspeth
60-36 62nd Avenue
60-36 62nd Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
2nd floor apartment featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Includes one parking space. Tenant pays all utilities except water. Whole apartment was renovated in 2019.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
73-44 Austin Street
73-44 Austin Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
GUT RENOVATED WITH LOVE - ONE BEDROOM WITH MODERN OPEN GRANITE/SS KITCHEN. SPACIOUS ENTERTAINING LIVING ROOM AREA WITH MODERN OPEN FLOW. HUGE WALK IN CLOSET IN BEDROOM. LAUNDRY & GARAGE ON SITE (WAIT LIST).

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Astoria
32-20 47th Street
32-20 47th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
One bedroom apartment ~600 ft2 on 1th floor in two family house, huge living room, kitchen with gas range, heat, hot water and gas included with rent. Tenant is paying electric bill only. No pets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Fresh Meadows
69-51 181st Street
69-51 181st Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Fresh Meadows 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Sun Drenched Home For Rent. Fully Renovated Kitchen,Florida Room, Finished Basement, 1 Car Garage ,Driveway & Back Yard. Located Close To St Johns University, Shopping, Banks, Library And Transportation.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
211-05 75th Avenue
211-05 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
850 sqft
A Beautifully Large One Bedroom Apartment With So Many Closets in Convenient Area of Bayside. Assigned Parking is Available Right Out Front of Building. Must See!! All Utilities but Electric is included.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
216-04 Union Turnpike
216-04 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment in Hollis Hills on the corner of Bell Blvd and Union Turnpike. All Utilities are Included. Convenient to Express buses to the city.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Briarwood
150-38 Union Turnpike
150-38 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury PH 1Br apt with 24Hr Doorman, Balcony. Lg BR, LG LR and Landry room on same floor. Indoor Garage two levels. No Waiting List. In-ground seasonal Pool. Great Location. Easy community.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ozone Park
95-20 Woodhaven Court
95-20 Woodhaven Court, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Excellent 3 Bedroom Duplex. Close to all including several Bus lines and Subway .Notice : 2 Baths. Also included use of yard and parking in the rear accessed through community driveway. Spacious rooms, won't last!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Queens, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Queens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

