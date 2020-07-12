135 Apartments for rent in Far Rockaway, Queens, NY
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,352
1 Bedroom
$1,416
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
337 Beach 65 TH ST
337 Beach 65th St, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious apartment close to the beach and subway - Property Id: 311718 Spacious, newly painted apartment located just minutes away from rockaway beach, subway (A Train) and Arverne by the Sea restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
611 Beach 68 Street
611 Beach 68th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 4 Bedroom/1 Bath Nestled on a Beautiful Tree Lined Street of Far Rockaway.
437 Beach 63rd St
437 Beach 63rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
Amazing Opportunity to live in this gorgeous renovated Home.
429 Beach 28 Street
429 Beach 28th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Come check out this beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment!
14-27 Waterloo Pl
14-27 Waterloo Place, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Far Rockaway; This Beautiful Apartment Is In Excellent/Move-In Condition! It Features An Eat-In-Kitchen, Living/Dining Room Combo, A Master Bedroom, An Additional Bedroom, And A Full Bath. There Is Ample Street Parking Available.
833 Central Avenue
833 Central Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Doorman, Shabbos Elevator,Large 1 Bedroom w/huge Foyer, Lots of Closets, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted, Laundry facility on the first floor, parking available
183 Beach 62 Street
183 Beach 62nd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
If you enjoy the beach, this is your apartment. At the Arverne By the Sea complex, one block to. the Rockaway Beach. Two sunny, fully furnished bedrooms. TV in each room, hotel style, top floor, plenty closets, large living room and dining.
174 Sea Grass Lane
174 Sea Grass Lane, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 174 Sea Grass Lane in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
72-17 Almeda Ave
72-17 Almeda Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath 2nd Floor Apartment located in Arverne. Close to public transportation, Close to Beach.
11-20 foam place
11-20 Foam Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$3,750
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious basement Studio, 1 bathroom, Living room, eat-in kitchen , Smart TV, Free wifi and internet. One king size bed and a sofa couch bed. Beautiful get away couple of minutes away from Far Rockaways 11km beach boardwalks.
173 Beach 25th Street
173 Beach 25th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Private Beach Bungalow Home recently fully renovated, Located near the beach. This cozy home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, an Eat-in kitchen, Living Room and a huge storage space. Public transportation near by: A train, Q113, Q114, Q22 and QM17.
631 B 9th Street
631 Beach 9th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
Brick Elevator building, laundry on the First floor, hardwood Floors, New EIK, Renovated 1.5 Bathrooms, Spacious unit
120-A Beach 26th St 805
120 Beach 26th St, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Far Rockaway 2 Bedroom Beachfront Rental - Property Id: 204202 Luxury building. Stunning views from every room, upper floor, 2 bed, 1 bath with Jacuzzi tub. Washer/Dryer in unit, gym, bike room, party room, beach club, 1 parking space included.
715 Bolton Rd
715 Bolton Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex Apt Close to all . Washer /Dryer in Unit. Off Street Parking
8 Walnut Rd
8 Walnut Road, Inwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find The inspiration In Nature Live Close To Its Calmness And Be Fascinated by Its Strength And Unending Power Of The Sea. Live Close To The Sea To Sleep To The Sound Of The Lapping Waves As They Calm The Nerves From The Pressures Of City Life.
285 Central Avenue
285 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Lawrence, Spacious Living Room, Close to Railroad, Shopping, Library & Houses of Worship.
123 Cayuga
123 Cayuga Avenue, Atlantic Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
Magnificent home in the heart of Atlantic Beach. Brand new renovation from top to bottom. State of the art kitchen with hardwood cabinetry, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.
116 Albany Boulevard
116 Albany Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,750
Beautiful Summer Rental! 2-Bed, 1.5 Bath Unit Is Minutes To The Atlantic Ocean, Boardwalk, Beach Clubs, & Highway Access. Nice New Interior Unit With Parking, Electric Fireplace & Patio With Barbecue Area. Come Live By The Beach This Summer!
284 Central Ave
284 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable 1st Floor Freshly Painted Large 1 Bedroom Junior, Closets Galore, Intercom Security, Easy Access to Laundry Room, Lots of Street Parking & Registered Parking Available for a Fee.
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
9306 SHORE FRONT PARKWAY
9306 Shore Front Pkwy, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
800 sqft
2 bedroom apt across from Beach - Property Id: 161818 Beautiful apt w/beach across street Q53,54 busses, train blocks away, near ferry. NYHDC MEDIUM INCOME BUILDINg. MUST make.
219-34 143rd Avenue
21934 143rd Ave, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom Apt. with 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Close to Transportation/Shopping Mall LAURELTON LIRR Train Station and major shopping areas. Close to Green Acres Mall 2 Blocks from Laurelton Train Station (LIRR).
