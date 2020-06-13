/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM
89 Accessible Apartments for rent in Queens, NY
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:09am
Long Island City
8 Units Available
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,765
1 Bedroom
$3,247
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:55am
Rego Park
10 Units Available
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,380
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
133-47 Sanford Ave
133-47 Sanford Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
950 sqft
Good condition 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo located in center of Flushing, with large balcony . 1 min walk to Main St, near post office Library, LIRR, 7 Train, Buses, Supermarkets.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
62-59 108th Street
62-59 108th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 6th Floor sun drenched Ex-Lg one bedroom apt, gut renovated never lived in, wood flooring, fully tiled bathroom, stone countertop, top quality appliances, elevator building with live-in super, laundry room in building, handicap ramp access
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
98-120 Queens Boulevard
98-120 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized one bedroom apartment at the Virginia Co-op now available for leasing! Perfectly located right at the border of Forest Hills and Rego Park. This completely renovated apartment offers all the perks.
Results within 1 mile of Queens
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Roosevelt Island
32 Units Available
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,903
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,876
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,923
930 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:49am
$
Upper East Side
24 Units Available
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,371
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,263
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
The Cole
354 E 91st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,680
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,925
791 sqft
Located on the upper east side of Manhattan and surrounded by fine dining, shopping, art and entertainment. Units include barnwood-style flooring, quartz countertops and solid double panel doors.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 05:55am
Midtown East
4 Units Available
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,160
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Beaux Arts in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Midtown East
1 Unit Available
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,975
638 sqft
Sutton Marquis is a quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Midtown East district and elegant Sutton Place, Sutton Marquis is close to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Queens
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Boerum Hill
27 Units Available
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,368
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,319
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Financial District
5 Units Available
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,598
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,321
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,911
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Prospect Heights
7 Units Available
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,651
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,651
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1086 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,730
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:49am
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,767
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:49am
$
Williamsburg
11 Units Available
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,045
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,566
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
924 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Koreatown
28 Units Available
The Dylan
309 5th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,813
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,963
1015 sqft
Residents can look out their windows and see the NYC skyline. Theaters, libraries, museums and shopping are all nearby. This green community offers 24-hour gym and concierge along with a doorman. Hardwood flooring in units.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown Brooklyn
60 Units Available
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
NoMad
55 Units Available
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
Studio
$2,801
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,757
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,259
1092 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Madison Square Park. Sophisticated kitchens boast granite counters and stainless steel appliances. At the end of a long day, you'll enjoy relaxing in your marble bathtub.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
North East Hoboken
22 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
54 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,435
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Chelsea
32 Units Available
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St, New York, NY
Studio
$4,041
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,270
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,971
1057 sqft
Premium apartments with quartz stone counters and custom cabinetry. Residents get access to a health club, terrace and pet wash area. Close to the Fashion Institute of Technology, Chelsea Market and Madison Square Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Similar Pages
Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueens 3 BedroomsQueens Accessible ApartmentsQueens Apartments with Balcony
Queens Apartments with GarageQueens Apartments with GymQueens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Move-in SpecialsQueens Apartments with ParkingQueens Apartments with Pool