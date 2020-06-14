292 Apartments for rent in Queens, NY with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Queens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Long Island City
16 Units Available
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,524
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,354
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,349
1053 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Long Island City
50 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,554
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,235
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1206 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:09am
Long Island City
8 Units Available
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,765
1 Bedroom
$3,247
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 08:55am
Rego Park
10 Units Available
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,380
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
Verified

Last updated June 1 at 11:46am
Ridgewood
4 Units Available
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,459
517 sqft
Your own private bedroom in a friendly home. Expect fully furnished, all inclusive spaces at Common.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
1818 Centre St 3 floor right
1818 Centre Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Ridgewood Apartment - Property Id: 289631 2 Bedrooms Apartment Centre Street Unit 3 Floor right, Ridgewood, NY, 11385 No Brokerage fee.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Astoria
1 Unit Available
41-12 23rd Ave 1
41-12 23rd Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
650 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Charming unit.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Astoria
1 Unit Available
25-35 14th St 1
25-35 14th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Charming cat friendly unit by Astoria Park - Property Id: 301383 Spacious 1-Bedroom unit close to Astoria Park available for immediate move in 1st Floor in a 3-family house 5 closets Separate eat-in kitchen New hardwood

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
29-07 Bell Blvd 1st Floor
29-07 Bell Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
1 Bd 1 Bath Tudor Style Apt in Bayside - June 1 - Property Id: 297422 $1800 / 1br - 800ft - 1 Bedroom Apt in Bayside - Available June 1, 2020 (Bayside, New York) 1BR / 1Ba 800ft laundry in basement street parking Lovely 1-bedroom Tudor Apt on

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Astoria
1 Unit Available
30-36 38th St 2
30-36 38th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful unit. Two balconies. Dishwasher - Property Id: 296921 New to market - gorgeous unit at 30th avenue and 38th street Massive stunning 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit Tenants are moving June,30.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kew Gardens Hills
1 Unit Available
15838 77th Rd 2fl
158-38 77th Road, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
4 bedroom apartment near Saint John's University - Property Id: 149178 The apartment is located on the 2 floor of a private house. It has huge size bedrooms with large closets and windows, a large living room, a kitchen, and 4 bathrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Astoria
1 Unit Available
11-42 31st Ave 1
11-42 31st Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Stunning duplex. Loft style. dishwasher. Pets OK - Property Id: 296819 1-Bedroom Duplex /Loft Style Apartment 4-Story Residential Condo est.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
70-01 113th St
70-01 113th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Large One Bedroom - Property Id: 295850 Large one bedroom apartment for rent - Newly painted hardwood floors - Large eat in kitchen inc.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
75-23 113th St
75-23 113th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Renovated One Bedroom - Property Id: 295847 Spacious renovated Apt. located in a prime location - Steps away from the E&F Trains. - Brand new hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances inc.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flushing
1 Unit Available
36-20 Parsons Blvd
36-20 Parsons Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Renovated One Bedroom - Property Id: 295848 Large one bedroom for rent - Eat in kitchen - Newly painted hardwood floors - King sized bedroom - Plenty of closet space - Laundry/ live in super - Walking distance to Flushing Station and Murray Hill

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
40-30 75th St D
40-30 75th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,540
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Jackson Heights Studio available! - Property Id: 295119 Beautiful studio available for immediate occupancy. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Hardwood floors, many closets, elevator and laundry building.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Astoria
1 Unit Available
26-03 24th Ave 1
26-03 24th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Charming renovated unit. Small pets ok.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR
31-50 86th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Unit 1st. FLOOR Available 06/15/20 Beautiful brand new apartment available now! - Property Id: 293880 For Rent By Owner! Brand New Renovated 2 family house, located on a quiet tree line street.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Astoria
1 Unit Available
25-55 35th St 2
25-55 35th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Steps to N,W trains.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Astoria
1 Unit Available
20-23 23rd St 1
20-23 23rd Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Just renovated! washer and dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Astoria
1 Unit Available
21-26 21st Rd 2
21-26 21st Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Charming renovated unit on Ditmars.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flushing
1 Unit Available
36-20 168th st
36-20 168th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 293364 Large one bedroom - Seperate kitchen - Newly painted hardwood floors - King sized bedroom - 5 min walk to Broadway LIRR - Laundry/live in super Good income + credit required Apply at TurboTenant:

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Astoria
1 Unit Available
19-18 23rd Dr 2
19-18 23rd Drive, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous very spacious unit by Astoria Park - Property Id: 292296 Available July 1 Gigantic 2-Bedroom / 1 Bathroom unit Astoria Park location 23rd drive & 19th street ?2nd Floor in a 3-family House ?Hardwood

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Astoria
1 Unit Available
22-68 43rd St 2
22-68 43rd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
700 sqft
Junior 2 bedroom unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Queens, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Queens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

