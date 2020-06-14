197 Apartments for rent in Queens, NY with garage

Apartment List
Queens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Long Island City
4 Units Available
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,477
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,096
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,732
1053 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
1 of 40

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Long Island City
50 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,554
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,215
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1206 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:55am
Rego Park
10 Units Available
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,380
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
2-01 50 Ave
2-01 50th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$6242 3 bedroom in Long Island City! ElevatorParking GarageStorage Available If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
4-75 48 Ave
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,405
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$3405 1 bedroom in Long Island City! DoormanElevatorParking Garage If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jamaica Estates
1 Unit Available
87-66 188th Street
87-66 188th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
WHOLE HOUSE RENTAL. 1 FAMILY TOWNHOUSE 3 BDRM 2.5 BATH HAS PRIVATE DRIVEWAY & GARAGE ! AND BACKYARD ! FINISHED BASEMENT.CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS ETC.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
62-02 Main Street
62-02 Main Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1952 sqft
**All Information Deemed Reliable Must Be Re-Verified By Tenant(s)**

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Pomonok
1 Unit Available
71-16 162nd St
71-16 162nd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1000 sqft
3 bedrooms already converted to 4 bedrooms. Fully renovated with plenty of closets and a big balcony. Very convenient location! Minutes to Q65 (20 mins to 7 train) and Q64 (20 mins to E/F train). The rent includes one car garage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jamaica Estates
1 Unit Available
179-43 Tudor Road
179-43 Tudor Road, Queens, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! One Of A Kind Tudor Style House Sitting On An Extra Large Lot On The Widest Block In The Most Secluded Section Of Jamaica Estates. This Home Features 5 Bedrooms, 3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
67-68 Groton Street
67-68 Groton Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1500 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Brick Tudor in Forest Hills. Entry foyer, open layout with recessed lighting, wall to wall book shelves, formal dining, open island kitchen w/ quartz counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, powder room on the 1st flr.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
80-70 209 Street
80-70 209th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1210 sqft
Step in to this fully renovated house in the heart of Hollis Hills. This home offers 4 generous size bedrooms, formal dining room, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and fully finished basement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
92-40 218th Place
92-40 218th Place, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Whole house 3 Bedroom rental in serene Tree Lined Street, Beautiful Quiet Block in the heart of Queens Village. Ideal Open Floor Plan, Huge Living Room. Bright and Airy--plenty of windows.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
195 Ascan Avenue
195 Ascan Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,999
2000 sqft
RENOVATED DETACHED CENTRAL HALL COLONIAL HOME WITH 3 BED 2.5 BATH SPACIOUS 1ST FLOOR WITH 2 DENS, 2 CAR GARAGE FULL FINISHED BASEMENT AND STEPS TO QUEENS BLVD.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
75-15 176th Street
75-15 176th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh Meadows 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths Home For Rent. Home Features Formal Living / Dining Room. Granite Kitchen Counter Top, Fireplace, Spacious Den that can be converted into 4th bedroom, Finished Basement, 1 Car Detached Garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
48-56 193 Street
48-56 193rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Nice 3beds at the 2nd fl of Multi-family house. It's spacious, bright and Open layout. It can be rent W/Garage and big drive way or without. Quiet trees lined street neighbor and close to all.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
86-11 34 Avenue
86-11 34th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
1BR Apartment for rent in Jackson Heights. The apartment is located in a coop building. Just Finished HWF throughout and it is freshly painted. Nice size BR , small LR, walk in closets and the Bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fresh Meadows
1 Unit Available
69-51 181st Street
69-51 181st Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Fresh Meadows 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Sun Drenched Home For Rent. Fully Renovated Kitchen,Florida Room, Finished Basement, 1 Car Garage ,Driveway & Back Yard. Located Close To St Johns University, Shopping, Banks, Library And Transportation.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Woodhaven
1 Unit Available
87-34 Woodhaven Boulevard
87-34 Woodhaven Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
960 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment. Includes extra large living room, bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen with all new appliances. Exquisite and well maintained Pre war historical details and architecture.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
95-27 67th Ave Ave
95-27 67th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful House For Rent located in the heart of the prestigious Rego Park Queens. The Main floor introduces a large foyer and half a Bath, Large Sun-Drenched Living Room, Formal Dining Room with the access the Porch and private Back Yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Briarwood
1 Unit Available
144-10 Coolidge Avenue
144-10 Coolidge Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Detached House For Rent In The Heart Of Briarwood. The House Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Eat In Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room And 1 Car Garage. Fully Finished Basement, Deck and Large Backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
92-01 Winchester Boulevard
92-01 Winchester Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 bed rooms with 2 car parking, garage, tenant pays only electricity, close to every thing.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kew Gardens Hills
1 Unit Available
147-48 69th Road
147-48 69th Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Kew Gardens Hills, Whole House Rental on a beautiful residential area, 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch Style Home includes L-shape Living/Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Central Air Conditioning, Full Finished Basement with Ceramic Tile Floors can be a

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
61-20 Grand Central Pa
61-20 Grand Central Parkway, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright & Sunny 1 Bedroom Apt in Doorman Fairview Development! Newly Refinished Parquet Floors. Spacious Living Room and Dinning Area. Beautiful Park views.Large Bedroom With Huge Closet .Hardwood Floors & CAC Throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Queens, NY

Queens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

