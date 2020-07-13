/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:12 PM
469 Apartments for rent in Queens, NY with pool
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
63 Units Available
Long Island City
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,315
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,990
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,284
1213 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
4705 Center Boulevard
47-05 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Roof deck, - Property Id: 269461 Huge 2 bedrooms with fantastic closet space, Corner living room with oversized windows, Windowed kitchen with good storage, Washer and dryer in unit, Wood floors, climate
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
211-05 75th Avenue
211-05 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
850 sqft
A Beautifully Large One Bedroom Apartment With So Many Closets in Convenient Area of Bayside. Assigned Parking is Available Right Out Front of Building. Must See!! All Utilities but Electric is included.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Briarwood
150-38 Union Turnpike
150-38 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury PH 1Br apt with 24Hr Doorman, Balcony. Lg BR, LG LR and Landry room on same floor. Indoor Garage two levels. No Waiting List. In-ground seasonal Pool. Great Location. Easy community.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Rego Park
61-45 98th Street
61-45 98th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
No Board Approval, No Application Fee, Immediate move in this beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with a balcony apartment in a luxurious Park City Estates complex located in the heart of Rego Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
70-25 Yellowstone Boulevard
70-25 Yellowstone Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Sun drenched alcove studio converted to a Jr-1Bedroom Featuring an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a beautifully renovated bath. Enjoy breath taking views of Lower Manhattan and Forest HIlls Gardens. This home is offered furnished.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Flushing
40-28 College Point Boulevard
40-28 College Point Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,200
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Flushing. Furnished sunny cozy studio in downtown Flushing. Rent includes water, gas, heat & health club. 24 hour doorman, basketball/tennis courts, BBQ, pool, etc. Close to all.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
College Point
5-44 115th St
5-44 115th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
917 sqft
Mint Conditional 2-bedroom/ 2-bathroom condo in a gated community with panoramic and picturesque views of the East River and literally next door to the scenic MacNeil Park located in college point, only minutes away from the Whitestone Bridge and
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
17-85 215th Street
17-85 215th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,300
Large, Bright, and Updated Studio Apt In Luxury Doorman Bldg, Amazing views of NYC, Bayside, & Water Views! Hallways just Re-Done! New Kitchen appliances. Hard Wood Flrs, Tons of Closet Space & a Work Area. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2 Bay Club
2 Bay Club Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious Bay Club Condo. Gated Community. Doorman/Concierge. Lovely 1 Bedroom Unit. Wood Floors. Terrace. Stunning Water View.Tennis. Restaurant.Dell,Gym. Pool,Racquet Ball,Restaurant ,Convenient to Manhattan Etc.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
College Point
25-44 120 Street
25-44 120th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Washer/Dryer Apartment for Rent. Enjoy the Breathtaking View from Your Private Apartment.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
208-08 Estates Drive
208-08 Estates Drive, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
Mint Condition, Gated Community, 24 Hr. Security, Club House , Indoor -Out Door Pool, Gym Sauna,Tennis Court, Wood Floor, New Kit & Bath.Sliding door to back yard(Patio) , W/D.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
61-20 Grand Central Pa
61-20 Grand Central Parkway, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright & Sunny 1 Bedroom Apt in Doorman Fairview Development! Newly Refinished Parquet Floors. Spacious Living Room and Dinning Area. Beautiful Park views.Large Bedroom With Huge Closet .Hardwood Floors & CAC Throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Flushing
42-65 Kissena Boulevard
42-65 Kissena Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
A Large 3 bedroom luxury apartment for rent in the heart of Flushing. It consists of kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms, 1 master bedroom, and a huge Livingroom with big balcony. It has a pool and 24 hour doorman and garage parking available.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
112-01 Queens Boulevard
112-01 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
Newly renovated, 1,157 sq. ft. two-bedroom, 2 full baths, and balcony at the luxury Pinnacle Condominium. Renovated kitchen, baths, new flooring & washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Astoria
23-61 23rd Street
23-61 23rd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
Great recently renovated one bedroom on the ground floor of a private 3 family building. 2 blocks from Astoria park. The bedroom has wonderful natural sunlight with plenty of closet space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
27-28 Thomson Avenue
27-28 Thomson Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 1-bedroom / convertible 2-bedroom loft, with 2 full bathrooms. Spanning 1,316 square feet, the apartment features soaring 15-foot ceilings, an open floor plan, and beautiful parquet floors.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Flushing
39-16 Prince Street
39-16 Prince Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
600 sqft
Come live in the newest and most desirable luxury condo building in bustling Flushing! Brand new fully furnished unit in center of Flushing, 1 block away from 7 train station and 1 block away from Skyview Center.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
46-30 Center Boulevard
46-30 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,950
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 46-30 Center Boulevard, the coveted View at East Coast Condominiums, this stunning two bedroom apartment boasts unobstructed, picturesque Manhattan skyline views.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Briarwood
152-18 Union Turnpike
152-18 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,695
1 Bedroom
Ask
Amazing penthouse unit with private terrace and incredible amenities - pool, gym, garage, doorman
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
213-02 73rd Avenue
213-02 73rd Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Sunny Apartment in Windsor Park, 2 Large Bedrooms With Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Beautiful Washed Wood Oak Cabinets & Modern Appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
65-15 172nd Street
65-15 172nd Street, Queens, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
3000 sqft
Huge, beautiful and very well maintained large family house. This house is a beauty with additional finished basement floor space suitable for versatile use. Two extra large crystal chandelier with changeable heights adorn the dining room.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
41-17 Crescent St
41-17 Crescent Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,387
*Appointments for showings should be scheduled in advance and all individuals visiting the property will be required to wear a face covering at all times.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
1 Bay Club Drive
1 Bay Club Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Fabulous Bay Club gated Community. Doorman / Concierge. 24 Hr. security. Lovely 1 bedroom unit with terrace. Rent includes ONE Swim & Fitness Club Membership in Year Round Swim & Fitness Center. Indoor garage parking available (extra fee).
