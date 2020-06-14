Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

186 Apartments for rent in Queens, NY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Queens renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Long Island City
50 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,554
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,235
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1206 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Long Island City
4 Units Available
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,477
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,096
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,732
1053 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 09:09am
Long Island City
8 Units Available
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,765
1 Bedroom
$3,247
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:55am
Rego Park
10 Units Available
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,380
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
16-59 Norman Street
16-59 Norman Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Please call or text for viewing at 347 463 6433 Beautiful 2 bedrooms railroad Style located at Ridgewood NY 11385 Rent $2000 include heat hot water nearby L M trains and all the stores supermarket and gym cafe restaurants Please contact at 347 463

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
1819 Putnam Avenue
1819 Putnam Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1225 sqft
347 463 6433 Shared Roof, Shared Yard, Washer&dryer in the building, recreation area, NO FEE Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
133-47 Sanford Ave
133-47 Sanford Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
950 sqft
Good condition 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo located in center of Flushing, with large balcony . 1 min walk to Main St, near post office Library, LIRR, 7 Train, Buses, Supermarkets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
70-25 Yellowstone Boulevard
70-25 Yellowstone Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Sun drenched alcove studio converted to a Jr-1Bedroom Featuring an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a beautifully renovated bath. Enjoy breath taking views of Lower Manhattan and Forest HIlls Gardens. This home is offered furnished.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
96-11 65th Road
96-11 65th Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Spacious Apartment For Rent In Rego Park. The Unit Features Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Closet Space, And Hardwood Floors Throughout. All Utilities Are Included! Excellent Location, Walking Distance To M/R 63rd Dr.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
18-05 215 St.
18-05 215th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Totally Renovated ***No Board Approval*** Water's Edge Development Has Beautiful Pool. Newly Renovated Gym, Tennis Courts, Underground Parking. Transportation To Manhattan. Building Has A Cafe, Hair Salon And Dry Cleaner.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Middle Village
1 Unit Available
6298 Woodhaven Boulevard
62-98 Woodhaven Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
600 sqft
This brand new one bedroom condo located in a prime Middle Village/Rego Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
40-22 College Point Boulevard
40-22 College Point Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1106 sqft
Downtown Flushing.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Kew Gardens Hills
1 Unit Available
147-48 69th Road
147-48 69th Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Kew Gardens Hills, Whole House Rental on a beautiful residential area, 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch Style Home includes L-shape Living/Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Central Air Conditioning, Full Finished Basement with Ceramic Tile Floors can be a

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
40-28 College Point Boulevard
40-28 College Point Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1433 sqft
Down town Flushing. A Large sunny Beautiful 2Br, 2Ba apt, South East Exposure, 10' celling high, over-sited sound proof windows, Granite Counter top, W/D in unit, large walking-in Closets, huge Terrace and large balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
22-20 47th Street
22-20 47th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous 2 bedroom located in the Ditmars area of Astoria on 47th Street - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. This apartment has gorgeous hardwood floors and cats are allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
2 Bay Club
2 Bay Club Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious Bay Club Condo. Gated Community. Doorman/Concierge. Lovely 1 Bedroom Unit. Wood Floors. Terrace. Stunning Water View.Tennis. Restaurant.Dell,Gym. Pool,Racquet Ball,Restaurant ,Convenient to Manhattan Etc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
69-40 Yellowstone Boulevard
69-40 Yellowstone Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,799
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Very Rare Oversize Studio over 600 Square foot in Doorman Building. This is a size of a average 1 Bedroom with and Open Space. Apartment comes Fully Furnished and tenant does not have not have to Move In Any Furniture.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
17-85 215th Street
17-85 215th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,300
Large, Bright, and Updated Studio Apt In Luxury Doorman Bldg, Amazing views of NYC, Bayside, & Water Views! Hallways just Re-Done! New Kitchen appliances. Hard Wood Flrs, Tons of Closet Space & a Work Area. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Briarwood
1 Unit Available
143-41 84th Dr
143-41 84th Drive, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
858 sqft
Nestled In The Beautiful Enclave Of Briarwood. This Cozy 858 Sf 2 Br, 1 Ba Condo Feat. A Spacious Open Kit W/ Custom Cabinetry,Granite Countertops. Generous Closet Spaces, W/D Hookup. The Briarwood Terrace Is A Elevator Bldg W/ Storage, Gym, Parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Briarwood
1 Unit Available
150-38 Union Tpke
150-38 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom is located at Hillcrest Condominiums. this unit has a beautiful New Wood floors, new kitchen cabinet and New appliances along with terrace access.The Terrace has a view of the Manhattan skyline.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
39-16 Prince Street
39-16 Prince Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
600 sqft
Come live in the newest and most desirable luxury condo building in bustling Flushing! Brand new fully furnished unit in center of Flushing, 1 block away from 7 train station and 1 block away from Skyview Center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
98-120 Queens Boulevard
98-120 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized one bedroom apartment at the Virginia Co-op now available for leasing! Perfectly located right at the border of Forest Hills and Rego Park. This completely renovated apartment offers all the perks.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Astoria
1 Unit Available
26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY
26-38 21st Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
820 sqft
Located in the culturally enriched Astoria, the rental apartments offer modern conveniences amidst stunning skyline, bridge and river views. Features studio, one bedroom and two bedroom residences.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
4705 Center Boulevard
47-05 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Roof deck, - Property Id: 269461 Huge 2 bedrooms with fantastic closet space, Corner living room with oversized windows, Windowed kitchen with good storage, Washer and dryer in unit, Wood floors, climate
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Queens, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Queens renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

