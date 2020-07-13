135 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Queens, NY
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
63 Units Available
Long Island City
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,315
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,329
1213 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 12:52pm
7 Units Available
Ridgewood
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,440
517 sqft
Your own private bedroom in a friendly home. Expect fully furnished, all inclusive spaces at Common.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Long Island City
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,526
1 Bedroom
$3,429
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 12:20pm
14 Units Available
Rego Park
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,197
1 Bedroom
$2,580
2 Bedrooms
$3,282
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
6 Units Available
Long Island City
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,541
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,786
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Astoria
24-59 26th St
24-59 26th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
Partially furnished/ unfurnished Room- Spacious Bedrm. 2 other rooms Shared Kitchen & bathrm. All Utilities Included, No Smoking or Pets. Close to major transportation. Available for immediate move in,
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Hill
85-29 114th Street
85-29 114th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Nice size first floor 1 Bedroom with hardwood floors, Quite building, Pet friendly Easy parking. Good Income and credit a must.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Kew Gardens
123-16 Hillside Ave
123-16 Hillside Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated apartment in 2 family house - Two bedrooms - Living room - Formal dining room which can be used as 3rd bedroom - Brand new Eik with wood cabinets - Stainless steel appliances - Quartz countertops - Glass backsplash - dishwasher - Brand new
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
64-34 Grand Central Parkway
64-34 Grand Central Parkway, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Rare & Desirable Apartment in Forest Hills. This spacious 2 bedrooms apartment is conveniently located right off Grand Central Parkway in quiet neighborhood of Forest Hills. Easy street parking.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
61-17 68th Ave
61-17 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Huge One Bedroom! - Property Id: 316806 No Broker Fee! Large sunlit one bedroom! Hardwood floors Steps to Fresh Pont M! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/316806 Property Id 316806 (RLNE5919480)
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Astoria
24-39 27th St 3
24-39 27th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 Large pet friendly unit.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Corona
3725 98th St
37-25 98th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
Super spacious Studio - Property Id: 147587 This ready now , diversified Corona beauty is a neighborhood steal! Not eligible for subsidies Spacious 2 Room Studio / one bath is located in a Quiet and well maintained build.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Flushing
42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl
42-98 Saull Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$21,500
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Saull Street, 2nd fl with 2 car garage - Property Id: 313606 Beautiful recently renovated 2BR , 1 bath.apartment located in a two family semi attached house, 2nd fl.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Far Rockaway
337 Beach 65 TH ST
337 Beach 65th St, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious apartment close to the beach and subway - Property Id: 311718 Spacious, newly painted apartment located just minutes away from rockaway beach, subway (A Train) and Arverne by the Sea restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Astoria
32-48 41st St 3
32-48 41st Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,825
623 sqft
Large unit in the heart of Astoria - Property Id: 310282 Spacious renovated 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit 3rd floor Amazing location - steps to all kinds of entertainment and trains on Broadway and Steinway One cat is allowed, no dogs please Heat
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rockaway Beach
9306 SHORE FRONT PARKWAY
9306 Shore Front Pkwy, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
800 sqft
2 bedroom apt across from Beach - Property Id: 161818 Beautiful apt w/beach across street Q53,54 busses, train blocks away, near ferry. NYHDC MEDIUM INCOME BUILDINg. MUST make.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Astoria
30-45 12th street 1F
30-45 12th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1F Available 08/01/20 _RENOVATED 1-BED_ - Property Id: 251123 Gorgeous 2 years old renovations 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment 2nd floor in the back Modern beautiful kitchen Stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors Generous closet
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Astoria
23-39 28th St 2
23-39 28th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous new unit. Dishwasher.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Astoria
25-35 14th St 1
25-35 14th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Charming cat friendly unit by Astoria Park - Property Id: 301383 Spacious 1-Bedroom unit close to Astoria Park available for immediate move in 1st Floor in a 3-family house 5 closets Separate eat-in kitchen New hardwood
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
41-40 40th Street, 5B
41-40 40th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Long Island City - Location - Property Id: 292804 No Fee Listing 2 Bedroom Unit, for rent located in Long Island City. Cats/Small Dogs are allowed no pet fee. Located close proximity to Midtown, Manhattan approximately 15 minutes via M and R trains.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
462 Seneca Ave 22
462 Seneca Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
800 sqft
Beautiful Apartment! Roof Deck! - Property Id: 214072 No Broker Fee ! - $500 Visa gift card to tenants who lease apartment ! Beautiful ! Huge two bedroom apartment ! Brand new bathroom-Brand new kitchen ! Huge windows !-Lot of natural light ! Near
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Briarwood
141-50 85th road
141-50 85th Road, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom - Property Id: 269891 Spacious one bedroom for rent - Walking distance to E and F trains - Pet friendly - 1/2 Month Fee - Heat, water, and cooking gas included - Newly painted hardwood floors - Plenty of closet space Call/text Sam now
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
4705 Center Boulevard
47-05 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Roof deck, - Property Id: 269461 Huge 2 bedrooms with fantastic closet space, Corner living room with oversized windows, Windowed kitchen with good storage, Washer and dryer in unit, Wood floors, climate
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
11-17 47th Rd
11-17 47th Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1BR/1BA - OVERSIZED WINDOWS + SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR LEASE START DATES 7/15 OR LATERAt 686 square feet, this 1-Bedroom residence provides a spacious living area that is hard to find these days.
Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueens 3 BedroomsQueens Accessible ApartmentsQueens Apartments with BalconyQueens Apartments with GarageQueens Apartments with GymQueens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Move-in SpecialsQueens Apartments with ParkingQueens Apartments with PoolQueens Apartments with Washer-DryerQueens Dog Friendly ApartmentsQueens Furnished ApartmentsQueens Luxury PlacesQueens Pet Friendly PlacesQueens Studio Apartments