2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:11 PM
258 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Queens, NY
Long Island City
16 Units Available
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,349
1053 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
Long Island City
49 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1206 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Far Rockaway
9 Units Available
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Corona
16 Units Available
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
789 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens make meal prep easy. Enjoy private parking and access to 24-hour laundry facilities. Get on 495 for an easy commute or take advantage of several nearby bus routes.
Rego Park
10 Units Available
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
25-18 36th Ave 2
25-18 36th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous unit. Huge private terrace.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
22-14 Astoria Blvd 6
22-14 Astoria Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Unit 6 Available 09/01/20 One-of-a-kind Penthouse. Private rooftop.
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
97-50 Queens Blvd
97-50 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
988 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated 2 Br- Rego Park - Property Id: 296700 Rego Park boasts the giant shopping center of Rego Park Center filled with stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Century 21, and Costco.
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
105-40 62nd RD
105-40 62nd Road, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1038 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Oversized 2 Bedroom-Forest Hills, NY - Property Id: 296699 Forest Hills is a historic neighborhood with a distinct community feel that is fit for everyone.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
26-03 24th Ave 1
26-03 24th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Charming renovated unit. Small pets ok.
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR
31-50 86th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Unit 1st. FLOOR Available 06/15/20 Beautiful brand new apartment available now! - Property Id: 293880 For Rent By Owner! Brand New Renovated 2 family house, located on a quiet tree line street.
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
68-33 DARMOUTH ST. 2
68-33 Dartmouth Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
895 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 PRE-MARKET SPECIAL: 2BR TRENDING AT $2350 - Property Id: 294583 PRE-MARKET SPECIAL: 2BR APARTMENT FOR JULY 1ST MOVE TRENDING AT $2350 This apartment rests on the 2nd floor of a private house in a quiet street and a very
Astoria
1 Unit Available
25-55 35th St 2
25-55 35th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Steps to N,W trains.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
20-23 23rd St 1
20-23 23rd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Just renovated! washer and dryer.
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
41-40 40th Street, 5B
41-40 40th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Long Island City - Location - Property Id: 292804 No Fee Listing 2 Bedroom Unit, for rent located in Long Island City. Cats/Small Dogs are allowed no pet fee. Located close proximity to Midtown, Manhattan approximately 15 minutes via M and R trains.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
19-18 23rd Dr 2
19-18 23rd Drive, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous very spacious unit by Astoria Park - Property Id: 292296 Available July 1 Gigantic 2-Bedroom / 1 Bathroom unit Astoria Park location 23rd drive & 19th street ?2nd Floor in a 3-family House ?Hardwood
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
42-74 Hunter St 2
42-74 Hunter Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1180 sqft
42 Hunter - Property Id: 287416 Gut Renovated full floor 2 Bedroom Apartment is available for rent in the heart of Long Island City! The apartment features split bedrooms, brand new floors, kitchen appliances and bathrooms! Perfect for shares!
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
462 Seneca Ave 22
462 Seneca Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
800 sqft
Beautiful Apartment! Roof Deck! - Property Id: 214072 No Broker Fee ! - $500 Visa gift card to tenants who lease apartment ! Beautiful ! Huge two bedroom apartment ! Brand new bathroom-Brand new kitchen ! Huge windows !-Lot of natural light ! Near
Jamaica
1 Unit Available
109-17 169 Place
109-17 169th Place, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Apartment close to Plaza and Bus Stop - Property Id: 290879 2 Bedroom, Living Room, 1 Bathroom, Kitchen. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290879 Property Id 290879 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5820291)
Corona
1 Unit Available
55-35 96th St
55-35 96th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
LARGE 2 BEDROOMS APT-FLEX. FOR 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 238690 LARGE 2 BEDROOMS APT. FLEXIBLE 3 BEDROOMS APT.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
22-68 43rd St 2
22-68 43rd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
700 sqft
Junior 2 bedroom unit.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
23-39 28th St 2R
23-39 28th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
750 sqft
Unit 2R Available 07/01/20 New 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 286934 Brand new 2 bedroom apartment, Available July 1st (won't last). Steps from the N W trains and all the shopping on 23rd av and Ditmars. SS appliances including a dishwasher. Cats Ok.
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
98-51 65TH AVE
98-51 65th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN REGO PARK - Property Id: 130107 Beautiful and spacious apartment for rent in Rego Park with balcony. Living room, eat in kitchen, 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
28-06 23rd Avenue 2
28-06 23rd Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
750 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 THE PERFECT UNIT-LOCATION, SPACE, & PRICE - Property Id: 106984 The perfect unit: location, space, and price Available for May 1 Spacious two bed 1.
