furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM
667 Furnished Apartments for rent in Queens, NY
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Long Island City
4 Units Available
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,477
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,096
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,732
1053 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Long Island City
50 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,554
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,215
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1206 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 1 at 11:46am
Ridgewood
4 Units Available
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,459
517 sqft
Your own private bedroom in a friendly home. Expect fully furnished, all inclusive spaces at Common.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
24-59 26th St
24-59 26th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
Partially furnished/ unfurnished Room- Spacious Bedrm. 2 other rooms Shared Kitchen & bathrm. All Utilities Included, No Smoking or Pets. Close to major transportation. Available for immediate move in,
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
111-04 76th Drive
111-04 76th Drive, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Amazing Extra Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, Designer Eat-In Kitchen, All Utilities Included, Cable and Internet included. Located In The Heart Of Forest Hills. Apartment can be Furnished or Unfurnished
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Rochdale
1 Unit Available
151-50 135th Avenue
151-50 135th Avenue, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unique 4 Bedroom/1 Bath Completely Furnished & Accessorized Home Featuring Use of Yard & Parking For 3-4 Cars. Perfect Residential Location - Adjacent to JFK Airport - Bordering North Conduit/Rockaway Blvd.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
70-25 Yellowstone Boulevard
70-25 Yellowstone Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Sun drenched alcove studio converted to a Jr-1Bedroom Featuring an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a beautifully renovated bath. Enjoy breath taking views of Lower Manhattan and Forest HIlls Gardens. This home is offered furnished.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Located in Bay Terrace, this beautiful townhouse boasts a modern kitchen, luxurious contemporary bathrooms with jacuzzi, 3 nice sized bedrooms with lots of closet space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
69-40 Yellowstone Boulevard
69-40 Yellowstone Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,799
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Very Rare Oversize Studio over 600 Square foot in Doorman Building. This is a size of a average 1 Bedroom with and Open Space. Apartment comes Fully Furnished and tenant does not have not have to Move In Any Furniture.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
39-16 Prince Street
39-16 Prince Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
600 sqft
Come live in the newest and most desirable luxury condo building in bustling Flushing! Brand new fully furnished unit in center of Flushing, 1 block away from 7 train station and 1 block away from Skyview Center.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Kew Gardens
1 Unit Available
83-40 Austin Street
83-40 Austin Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Furnished, All Utilities, Spacious 1 Bedroom Coop Located At The Texas Owners Corp. Large Living Room, Renovated Granite Windowed Eat In Kitchen, Spacious Bedroom And A Windowed Renovated Granite Bath. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
183 Beach 62 Street
183 Beach 62nd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
If you enjoy the beach, this is your apartment. At the Arverne By the Sea complex, one block to. the Rockaway Beach. Two sunny, fully furnished bedrooms. TV in each room, hotel style, top floor, plenty closets, large living room and dining.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY
26-38 21st Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
820 sqft
Located in the culturally enriched Astoria, the rental apartments offer modern conveniences amidst stunning skyline, bridge and river views. Features studio, one bedroom and two bedroom residences.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Whitestone
1 Unit Available
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard, Queens, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,900
Fully Furnished Short Or Long Term Rental One of a kind restored Mansion in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in NYC, Beechurst. This is the best option to have Hamptons style living without the commute.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
26-14 Jackson Avenue
26-14 Jackson Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
No Fee | 2 Bed 1 Bath in Hunters Points Welcome to 26-14 Jackson Avenue, a premier collection of luxury rental residences, offering spacious and thoughtfully-designed studio, one-, and two-bedroom units in the vibrant Court Square section of
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
34 -40 43rd Street
34 40th Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,275
500 sqft
Renovated fully furnished 1-bedroom/1-bathroom. This cozy and well kept apartment features hardwood floors, decent size closets, a pull-out sofabed. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances. The Cozy bedroom comes with a double size bed.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
50-15 39th Street
50-15 39th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,800
Spacious alcove studio with open view of Manhattan. This western-facing unit has four large windows providing plenty of sunlight. Separate kitchen, and adjacent breakfast nook efficiently maximize space while maintaining the open feel.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
30-44 32nd Street
30-44 32nd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
27-21 44th Drive
27-21 44th Drive, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for an Aug 1st lease start. Gorgeous 1 bed in a luxury condo. The apt is lined with oversized windows, which allows in great natural light all day. Full on southern exposure with open views of Long Island City and Brooklyn.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
42-37 27th Street
42-37 27th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,595
1 Bedroom
Ask
No Fee! Unit 8A a beautiful and bright convertible alcove studio 1BR 1BA condo unit with impeccable modern features is available for rent - furnished apartment.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
28-20 Astoria Boulevard
28-20 Astoria Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,695
No Fee! 1 bedroom condo available for rent at The Slate in Astoria. Residence 404 gets tons of light, southern open exposure, and includes a private balcony.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
27-28 Thomson Avenue
27-28 Thomson Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$3,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious loft studio with private outdoor space. If you are looking for a very peaceful apartment and a great living environment, you can't miss the full-service Arris Lofts condominium, perfectly located on Court Square in Long Island City.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
97-45 Queens Boulevard
97-45 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,228
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Please note: This is a lease assignment. Lease is through 10/31/2020. There is an option to renew at the end of the lease term.*Welcome to The Countour in Rego Park - a penthouse studio in the heart of Queens.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
37-33 College Point Boulevard
37-33 College Point Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
*Furnished or unfurnished!*Fantastic apartment in the best location in Flushing/Main St! The apartment features impeccable hardwood floors, an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including microwave and dishwasher) and a large
