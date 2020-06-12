/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM
123 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Queens, NY
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Long Island City
49 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1206 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
Long Island City
4 Units Available
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,732
1053 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Far Rockaway
9 Units Available
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:55am
Rego Park
10 Units Available
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corona
1 Unit Available
55-35 96th St
55-35 96th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
LARGE 2 BEDROOMS APT-FLEX. FOR 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 238690 LARGE 2 BEDROOMS APT. FLEXIBLE 3 BEDROOMS APT.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
4705 Center Boulevard
47-05 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Roof deck, - Property Id: 269461 Huge 2 bedrooms with fantastic closet space, Corner living room with oversized windows, Windowed kitchen with good storage, Washer and dryer in unit, Wood floors, climate
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Astoria
1 Unit Available
30-43 12th St 1
30-43 12th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
800 sqft
Stunning unit. Laundry.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Brookville
1 Unit Available
143-60 230th St
143-60 230th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
4000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 143-60 230th St in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
111-04 76th Drive
111-04 76th Drive, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Amazing Extra Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, Designer Eat-In Kitchen, All Utilities Included, Cable and Internet included. Located In The Heart Of Forest Hills. Apartment can be Furnished or Unfurnished
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
138-43 Springfield Blvd
138-43 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Excellent Opportunity To Rent A Fully Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment & Basement In Prime Springfield Gardens.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
41-40 Junction Boulevard
41-40 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen and 2 full bathrooms. Close to 7 train, buses, restaurants, bakeries, schools, mall and a lot more.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
26-26 Jackson Avenue
26-26 Jackson Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1190 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths with over 900 SF of terrace space with an amazing view.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
133-47 Sanford Ave
133-47 Sanford Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
950 sqft
Good condition 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo located in center of Flushing, with large balcony . 1 min walk to Main St, near post office Library, LIRR, 7 Train, Buses, Supermarkets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
81-06 Baxter Avenue
81-06 Baxter Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Cross Street To Elmhurst Hospital. 5 Minutes To 7 Station Subway And Q29, Q32, Q33 Bus. Lots Of Restaurants. Store Nearby. Very Convenient. Easy To Commute Shopping And Living.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
137-11 32 Avenue
137-11 32nd Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Huge Move-in condition 2 bed 2 bath apartment with washer dryer, parking for extra $150. Rent includes heating gas and water. Near transportation, park, shops and schools
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
42-08 Union Street
42-08 Union Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Downtown Flushing Renovated 2-Bedroom & 2-Bath Apartment on the 1st Floor with Backyard; Quiet & Peaceful Living. Huge Window Sunny; Finish Premium Floor.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
35-06 Leavitt Street
35-06 Leavitt Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
700 sqft
Two bedrooms and two full bath condo with balcony for rent. Conveniently located in Flushing, Queens. Commuting to Manhattan is easy.(approx. 30 min) 5 Min to 7 train station. Tenants pays Gas and Electricity. Approx.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
144-77 Roosevelt Avenue
144-77 Roosevelt Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1110 sqft
Superb location, close to ALL,. Main Street, 7 Train, LIRR, Busses, school, supermarket, restaurant and much more. This 1100 square feet beautiful 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath, formal dining room, Elk, Living room with Balcony.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Jamaica
1 Unit Available
107-28 155th St
107-28 155th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
NO BROKER FEE FOR 6-1 MOVE IN DATE. ABSOLUTELY STUNNING AND HUGE BRAND NEW APARTMENT. SPACIOUS AND AIRY. LOTS OF WINDOWS. 3 BEAUTIFUL BEDROOMS INCLUDING A MASTER BEDROOM WITH IT'S VERY OWN FULL BATHROOM.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
117-01 Park Lane South
117-01 Park Lane South, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1350 sqft
Top-floor 1300 sq ft sun-filled true 2 br 2bath. A welcoming entry foyer leads to a dining/office area and a large and bright living room.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
61-45 98th Street
61-45 98th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
No Board Approval, No Application Fee, Immediate move in this beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 baths apartment in a luxurious Park City Estates complex located in the heart of Rego Park. Every room has plenty of large closet space, Huge Balcony.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
41-40 Union Street
41-40 Union Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Very sunny, spacious and immaculate apartment! This unit is over 1000 sq. ft. with central air conditioning, beautiful views, and boasts a large open layout. A well appointed laundry room is on the first floor.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
64-02 99th Street
64-02 99th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Fully Renovated Corner, Spacious Apartment With 2 Over Sized Bedrooms in Prime Location. Two Bedroom Apartment is Converted into 3 Bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
18-05 215 St.
18-05 215th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Totally Renovated ***No Board Approval*** Water's Edge Development Has Beautiful Pool. Newly Renovated Gym, Tennis Courts, Underground Parking. Transportation To Manhattan. Building Has A Cafe, Hair Salon And Dry Cleaner.
