1270 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairview, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Fairview should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
475 Park Avenue 2
475 Park Avenue, Fairview, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
The Modern - Brand New ! - Property Id: 69938 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
520 Cliff St
520 Cliff Street, Fairview, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1105 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION APARTMENTS ** NO BROKER FEES** - Property Id: 315505 520Views is a green, eco-friendly building located at 520 Cliff Street, in Fairview NJ.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
8 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,470
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1328 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
39 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,874
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,095
1985 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
23 Units Available
Edgewater
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,114
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
14 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,144
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,455
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
660 River Road 5
660 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess - No Broker Fees - Property Id: 58388 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
226 Gorge Road 3
226 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,670
3/Bed 3/Bath - For Rent - Property Id: 43132 - No broker fee!!! - 1 Month free (Subject to change) - $1000 security deposit - Laundry In Unit !! - Amenities included brand new olympic size luxury pool/ 24/7 expansive gym/ sauna & steam room -

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
45 River Road 01
45 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
$2,170
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oyster - Property Id: 54140 - No broker fee!!! - 2 Months Free !! (Select Units) - $1000 security deposit (Prospects with good credit) - Washer/Dryer In unit !! - New stainless steal appliances/hardwood floors and balcony !!! - EZ Commute to

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7403 River Rd 509
7403 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 281979 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
190 River Road 2
190 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/BED 2/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43063 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
115 River Road 1
115 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Duchess - Property Id: 91939 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Gorge Rd 2202
90 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,979
1900 sqft
3/Bdrm - Penthouse - NYC & River Views ! - Property Id: 271240 - No Broker Fee - $1,000 Security Deposit. - Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term) - Washer / Dryer In Unit.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7606 River Rd 507
7606 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 277774 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
660 River Road 3
660 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,758
The Duchess - Property Id: 52774 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6650 River Road 2
6650 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,357
1500 sqft
The Duchess - 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 81024 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
890 River Road 1
890 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess Luxury Homes - Property Id: 60167 -No broker fee !!! -2 Months Free (SELECT UNITS/SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME) - $500 for applicants with good credit !! - Washer/Dryer in unit !!! - Brand New, Be the first to live in your next

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7701 Marine Rd 2
7701 Marine Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,940
1400 sqft
Duchess Homes - Property Id: 118540 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7605 River Rd 1003
7605 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 308433 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM, SAUNA & MASSAGE

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
1 River Road Oyster-2B
1 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1215 sqft
NO BROKER FEE/ In the Heart of Edgewater. - Property Id: 221824 In the Heart of Edgewater walking distance to Oyster, View, City Place Mall Shops and Supermarkets, Spacious Studios.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 506
201 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1845 sqft
UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221806 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Fairview, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Fairview should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Fairview may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Fairview. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

