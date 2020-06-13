All apartments in New York
Find more places like 97 Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
97 Grove Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

97 Grove Street

97 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

97 Grove Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
West Village one Bedroom in Prime Location. Loft Like space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Grove Street have any available units?
97 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 97 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
97 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 97 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 97 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 97 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 97 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 97 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 97 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 97 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College