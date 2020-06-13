Rent Calculator
Home
/
New York, NY
/
97 Grove Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 5
97 Grove Street
97 Grove Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
97 Grove Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village
Amenities
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
West Village one Bedroom in Prime Location. Loft Like space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 97 Grove Street have any available units?
97 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 97 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
97 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 97 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 97 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 97 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 97 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 97 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 97 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 97 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
