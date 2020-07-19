All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

92 West Houston Street

92 West Houston Street · (407) 754-5731
Location

92 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
No-Fee- Amazing location! Brand new central air just added with separate room controls. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment has a large living area with built in dining nook that can seat up to 6 guests. The kitchen is updated with granite counters, dishwasher, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar that can accommodate up to 3 bar stools. There is also an in-unit washer and dryer, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Both bathrooms have been updated and all the bedrooms have closets. No pets. B,D,F, M, C, E Trains - Bar Pitti, Miss Lilys, Carbone, and many more great restaurants for take out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 West Houston Street have any available units?
92 West Houston Street has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 West Houston Street have?
Some of 92 West Houston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 West Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
92 West Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 West Houston Street pet-friendly?
No, 92 West Houston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 92 West Houston Street offer parking?
No, 92 West Houston Street does not offer parking.
Does 92 West Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 West Houston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 West Houston Street have a pool?
No, 92 West Houston Street does not have a pool.
Does 92 West Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 92 West Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 92 West Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 West Houston Street has units with dishwashers.
