92 West Houston Street

No-Fee- Amazing location! Brand new central air just added with separate room controls. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment has a large living area with built in dining nook that can seat up to 6 guests. The kitchen is updated with granite counters, dishwasher, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar that can accommodate up to 3 bar stools. There is also an in-unit washer and dryer, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Both bathrooms have been updated and all the bedrooms have closets. No pets. B,D,F, M, C, E Trains - Bar Pitti, Miss Lilys, Carbone, and many more great restaurants for take out!