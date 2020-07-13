All apartments in New York
91 Crosby Street

91 Crosby Street · (917) 687-1772
Location

91 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-W · Avail. now

$22,500

2 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
doorman
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
STAR GAZING IN SOHO PRIVATE TERRACE 600 SF

Three doors down from the Crosby Hotel, nestled in the heart of SoHo, welcome home to this spacious 3000 SF loft-like triplex penthouse with sunny western and southern exposures. From the massive great room climb the sunlit staircase to your private 600 SF rooftop featuring outdoor grill and prep station. Enjoy evenings gazing from your state-of-the-art fire-pit up to the star-filled sky.

Flooding each floor with natural light in this 2 Bedroom + 2 Home Office + 4 Bath, is the delightful glass-enclosed light-well, aka, staircase, whose light continues down to the fifth floor where both en suite bedrooms overlook quiet Crosby Street. This floor also includes a home office, a den large enough for a Pilates Studio and a separate entrance for privacy.

Four bathrooms, a massive laundry room, lofty 11 foot ceilings and 5 inch oak floors, accompany the many minute details of this penthouse: custom solid wood doors and trims, a Dual Zone Heating System, recessed LED Lighting throughout, in-unit Electrolux vented washer and dryer. Ready for year-round entertaining, the open chef's kitchen includes a large eat-in island and features Virginia white cabinets, Calacatta Nuvo countertops, and appliances by Miele and Bertazzoni. Master bath comes with double vanity, soaking tub and separate rain shower, with fixtures by Duravit and Grohe. Electric includes USB sockets.

Around the corner from Balthazar, Sant Ambroeus and Dean and Deluca, 91 Crosby consists of only 8 luxury lofts situated in the midst of the historic, ever-fashionable SoHo. Cobblestone streets just outside your front door dramatically contrast the eternal SoHo charm with the 21st century variant of a smart home with virtual doorman. Easy access to trains 6, N, R, F, D, B and Citibikes. Pets, Pied-a-terre, and corporate leases welcomed. 15% broker fee. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Crosby Street have any available units?
91 Crosby Street has a unit available for $22,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 Crosby Street have?
Some of 91 Crosby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Crosby Street currently offering any rent specials?
91 Crosby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Crosby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 91 Crosby Street is pet friendly.
Does 91 Crosby Street offer parking?
No, 91 Crosby Street does not offer parking.
Does 91 Crosby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 Crosby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Crosby Street have a pool?
No, 91 Crosby Street does not have a pool.
Does 91 Crosby Street have accessible units?
No, 91 Crosby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Crosby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Crosby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
