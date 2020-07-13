91 Crosby Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly doorman bbq/grill

STAR GAZING IN SOHO PRIVATE TERRACE 600 SF



Three doors down from the Crosby Hotel, nestled in the heart of SoHo, welcome home to this spacious 3000 SF loft-like triplex penthouse with sunny western and southern exposures. From the massive great room climb the sunlit staircase to your private 600 SF rooftop featuring outdoor grill and prep station. Enjoy evenings gazing from your state-of-the-art fire-pit up to the star-filled sky.



Flooding each floor with natural light in this 2 Bedroom + 2 Home Office + 4 Bath, is the delightful glass-enclosed light-well, aka, staircase, whose light continues down to the fifth floor where both en suite bedrooms overlook quiet Crosby Street. This floor also includes a home office, a den large enough for a Pilates Studio and a separate entrance for privacy.



Four bathrooms, a massive laundry room, lofty 11 foot ceilings and 5 inch oak floors, accompany the many minute details of this penthouse: custom solid wood doors and trims, a Dual Zone Heating System, recessed LED Lighting throughout, in-unit Electrolux vented washer and dryer. Ready for year-round entertaining, the open chef's kitchen includes a large eat-in island and features Virginia white cabinets, Calacatta Nuvo countertops, and appliances by Miele and Bertazzoni. Master bath comes with double vanity, soaking tub and separate rain shower, with fixtures by Duravit and Grohe. Electric includes USB sockets.



Around the corner from Balthazar, Sant Ambroeus and Dean and Deluca, 91 Crosby consists of only 8 luxury lofts situated in the midst of the historic, ever-fashionable SoHo. Cobblestone streets just outside your front door dramatically contrast the eternal SoHo charm with the 21st century variant of a smart home with virtual doorman. Easy access to trains 6, N, R, F, D, B and Citibikes. Pets, Pied-a-terre, and corporate leases welcomed. 15% broker fee. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY