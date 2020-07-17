91 Christopher Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

You must see this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with home office (can also be used as a 2nd bedroom) located in the West Village only a short walk from NYU, Washington Square Park, and the Hudson River Greenway. This apartment has been recently renovated. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and each bedroom contains a closet.



Apartment situated directly on Christopher Street foot steps away from all public transportation with countless restaurants, shops and nightlife nearby. This is a highly sought after location in one of the city's most charming residential neighborhoods.



*Please note, landlord is offering 2 months free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $3,950.



,BEAUTIFUL LARGE TWO BEDROOM - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - AMAZING WEST VILLAGE LOCATION



**PLEASE NOTE LANDLORD IS OFFERING ONE MONTH FREE. ADVERTISED PRICE IS NET EFFECTIVE PRICE BASED ON A 12 MONTH LEASE. GROSS PRICE IS $3,950



Apartment Details:



-Brand New Gut Renovated Apartment

-Wide Plank Hardwood Floors

-Recessed Overhead Halogen Lighting

-Queen Size Bedrooms with large closets

-Beautiful Spa Style Marble Bathroom

-Spacious Layout



Kitchen Features:



-Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Dishwasher)

-Granite Counter top

-Plenty of Counter Space / Cabinet Space



Neighborhood Features:



-Great Restaurants, Nightlife, Shops

-Multiple Grocery stores in the area

-Located in the Heart of the West Village

-Easy Access to all public transportation