91 Christopher Street

,BEAUTIFUL LARGE TWO BEDROOM - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - AMAZING WEST VILLAGE LOCATION
**PLEASE NOTE LANDLORD IS OFFERING ONE MONTH FREE. ADVERTISED PRICE IS NET EFFECTIVE PRICE BASED ON A 12 MONTH LEASE. GROSS PRICE IS $3,950
Apartment Details:
-Brand New Gut Renovated Apartment
-Wide Plank Hardwood Floors
-Recessed Overhead Halogen Lighting
-Queen Size Bedrooms with large closets
-Beautiful Spa Style Marble Bathroom
-Spacious Layout
Kitchen Features:
-Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Dishwasher)
-Granite Counter top
-Plenty of Counter Space / Cabinet Space
Neighborhood Features:
-Great Restaurants, Nightlife, Shops
-Multiple Grocery stores in the area
-Located in the Heart of the West Village
-Easy Access to all public transportation