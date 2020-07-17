All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

91 Christopher Street

91 Christopher Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$3,290

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
You must see this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with home office (can also be used as a 2nd bedroom) located in the West Village only a short walk from NYU, Washington Square Park, and the Hudson River Greenway. This apartment has been recently renovated. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and each bedroom contains a closet.

Apartment situated directly on Christopher Street foot steps away from all public transportation with countless restaurants, shops and nightlife nearby. This is a highly sought after location in one of the city's most charming residential neighborhoods.

*Please note, landlord is offering 2 months free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $3,950.

,BEAUTIFUL LARGE TWO BEDROOM - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - AMAZING WEST VILLAGE LOCATION

**PLEASE NOTE LANDLORD IS OFFERING ONE MONTH FREE. ADVERTISED PRICE IS NET EFFECTIVE PRICE BASED ON A 12 MONTH LEASE. GROSS PRICE IS $3,950

Apartment Details:

-Brand New Gut Renovated Apartment
-Wide Plank Hardwood Floors
-Recessed Overhead Halogen Lighting
-Queen Size Bedrooms with large closets
-Beautiful Spa Style Marble Bathroom
-Spacious Layout

Kitchen Features:

-Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Dishwasher)
-Granite Counter top
-Plenty of Counter Space / Cabinet Space

Neighborhood Features:

-Great Restaurants, Nightlife, Shops
-Multiple Grocery stores in the area
-Located in the Heart of the West Village
-Easy Access to all public transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Christopher Street have any available units?
91 Christopher Street has a unit available for $3,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 Christopher Street have?
Some of 91 Christopher Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Christopher Street currently offering any rent specials?
91 Christopher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Christopher Street pet-friendly?
No, 91 Christopher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 91 Christopher Street offer parking?
No, 91 Christopher Street does not offer parking.
Does 91 Christopher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Christopher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Christopher Street have a pool?
No, 91 Christopher Street does not have a pool.
Does 91 Christopher Street have accessible units?
No, 91 Christopher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Christopher Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Christopher Street has units with dishwashers.
