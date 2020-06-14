All apartments in New York
Find more places like 900 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
900 Park Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

900 Park Avenue

900 Park Avenue · (646) 279-8386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

900 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$7,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Expansive 2-bedroom 2.5 bath Park Avenue apartment in a white-glove Upper East Side condominium! It is a luxurious, light-filled gem with fine finishes and bright South and North exposures. Tastefully renovated, the residence is further graced by oversized windows that offer treetop views of 79th street and the flower beds of Park avenue that are changed seasonally. There are built-in closets, large crown moldings, recessed lighting, ample closets throughout and beautiful mahogany hardwood floors. The extra-large living room with an open dining alcove is flooded with light from a stretching wall of south-facing windows. A renovated pass through kitchen is styled with marble countertops, a sitting bar, stone tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, and generous storage space. Premium appliances include a Subzero refrigerator, Fisher & Paykel double draw dishwasher, Dacor oven/range and microwave and a Bosch washer & dryer. Spacious bedrooms are each complemented by en-suite marble baths. In addition, there is an elegant powder room for your guests. The master suite features two closets including an enormous walk-in closet. There are additional utility, storage and linen closets to meet all your storage needs. This beautiful home is located minutes from Central Park, world-class museums, and upscale Madison and Fifth Avenue shopping and restaurants. Ideally located at the prominent corner of 79th Street and Park, 900 Park is a glamorous full-service building. It is one of the finest and few condominiums on Park Avenue. Residents enjoy the service of full-time doorman, a concierge, elevator operators and a live-in super. Additional amenities include a circular driveway and an elegantly renovated lobby and hallways. There is an onsite fitness center and storage inside a common storage room, and a parking garage that can be accessed directly from the building. This Park Avenue home is in move in condition in a prime location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Park Avenue have any available units?
900 Park Avenue has a unit available for $7,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Park Avenue have?
Some of 900 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
900 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 900 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 900 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 900 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 900 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 900 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 900 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 900 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 900 Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity