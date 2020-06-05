90 Washington Street

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel gym pool table clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool table garage

Studio Home OfficeReplace your Security Deposit and go Deposit free with RhinoThis spectacular Studio unit includes one-bathroom with an Eastern view of the City. Over sized windows with panoramic views, soaring ceilings, and custom-built closet interiors. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry, and granite counter-tops and floors. Bathroom includes a sophisticated bath, deco tile and hexagonal style floors, and an illuminated vanity mirror. Building and Amenities:A variety of on-site conveniences to enhance your lifestyle, luxuriously appointed in every way, 90W defines full-service living. Our courteous staff is available for you twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week and a host of on-premise amenities offer a unique level of comfort and convenience. Enjoy a wet bar and billiards at the elegant resident's lounge and a state of the art fitness center and health club. Neighborhood:90W is conveniently located in the heart of the Financial District between Battery Park and Fulton Street and is within a few blocks of subway and bus lines including the A,C,E,1,2,3,4,5,6,R,J, and Z trains. It is also conveniently surrounded by numerous world famous shopping, dining and entertainment destinations that NYC has to offer. So why not start looking for an apartment today at our spectacular building? Price is listed as net effective with 2 months free on a 14 month lease, Gross Price $4,200. lsr262995