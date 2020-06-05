All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020

90 Washington Street

90 Washington Street · (702) 824-4514
Location

90 Washington Street, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

Studio Home OfficeReplace your Security Deposit and go Deposit free with RhinoThis spectacular Studio unit includes one-bathroom with an Eastern view of the City. Over sized windows with panoramic views, soaring ceilings, and custom-built closet interiors. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry, and granite counter-tops and floors. Bathroom includes a sophisticated bath, deco tile and hexagonal style floors, and an illuminated vanity mirror. Building and Amenities:A variety of on-site conveniences to enhance your lifestyle, luxuriously appointed in every way, 90W defines full-service living. Our courteous staff is available for you twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week and a host of on-premise amenities offer a unique level of comfort and convenience. Enjoy a wet bar and billiards at the elegant resident's lounge and a state of the art fitness center and health club. Neighborhood:90W is conveniently located in the heart of the Financial District between Battery Park and Fulton Street and is within a few blocks of subway and bus lines including the A,C,E,1,2,3,4,5,6,R,J, and Z trains. It is also conveniently surrounded by numerous world famous shopping, dining and entertainment destinations that NYC has to offer. So why not start looking for an apartment today at our spectacular building? Price is listed as net effective with 2 months free on a 14 month lease, Gross Price $4,200. lsr262995

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Washington Street have any available units?
90 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Washington Street have?
Some of 90 Washington Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
90 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 90 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 90 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 90 Washington Street offers parking.
Does 90 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 90 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 90 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 90 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
