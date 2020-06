Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

SPACIOUS BRAND NEW APARTMENT, TRUE 3 BDR 1 BATH - Property Id: 281468



BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS GUT RENOVATED TRUE 3 BDR APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF THE EAST VILLAGE.

THE APARTMENT IS UNDER GUT RENOVATION AND WILL BE READY SOON.

VERY SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT QUEEN/KING SIZE BEDROOMS.

VERY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM

LARGE WINDOWED KITCHEN+DINING AREA, FULL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOP.

MARBLE BATHROOM.



Please contact me to schedule a showing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281468

Property Id 281468



(RLNE5859636)