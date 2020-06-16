All apartments in New York
Find more places like 89 Greene Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
89 Greene Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:58 AM

89 Greene Street

89 Greene Street · (212) 381-4248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

89 Greene Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$15,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
sauna
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
sauna
This sun-blasted corner loft is located right at the epicenter of Soho and features grand-scaled rooms, soaring ceilings and open views of the surrounding historic district from 14 enormous windows. A keyed-elevator opens to an expansive gallery which leads to a dramatic Living/Dining room with 13-foot ceilings, wide-plank floors and brilliant south/east light from massive double-hung windows. The sleek chef's kitchen is open to the entertaining space and features stone countertops, custom cabinetry and professional Viking and Subzero appliances. Nearby, a hallway leads to 2 pin-drop quiet bedrooms, a study, and 2 renovated bathrooms including a sauna in which to relax and detox the stresses of the day. Additional amenities include central air-conditioning, a washer-dryer, Lutron lighting on dimmers, and lots of custom built-in's and storage throughout. All this, in an intimate 4-unit condominium located on arguably the best block in Soho with every possible convenience at your doorstep. Available June 2020 for 1-2 years. Sorry, no shares, pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Greene Street have any available units?
89 Greene Street has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Greene Street have?
Some of 89 Greene Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
89 Greene Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Greene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Greene Street is pet friendly.
Does 89 Greene Street offer parking?
No, 89 Greene Street does not offer parking.
Does 89 Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Greene Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Greene Street have a pool?
No, 89 Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 89 Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 89 Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Greene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 89 Greene Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity