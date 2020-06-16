89 Greene Street

Amenities

This sun-blasted corner loft is located right at the epicenter of Soho and features grand-scaled rooms, soaring ceilings and open views of the surrounding historic district from 14 enormous windows. A keyed-elevator opens to an expansive gallery which leads to a dramatic Living/Dining room with 13-foot ceilings, wide-plank floors and brilliant south/east light from massive double-hung windows. The sleek chef's kitchen is open to the entertaining space and features stone countertops, custom cabinetry and professional Viking and Subzero appliances. Nearby, a hallway leads to 2 pin-drop quiet bedrooms, a study, and 2 renovated bathrooms including a sauna in which to relax and detox the stresses of the day. Additional amenities include central air-conditioning, a washer-dryer, Lutron lighting on dimmers, and lots of custom built-in's and storage throughout. All this, in an intimate 4-unit condominium located on arguably the best block in Soho with every possible convenience at your doorstep. Available June 2020 for 1-2 years. Sorry, no shares, pets or smokers.