854 Tenth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities media room

Spacious, quiet two rooms in a well-maintained Hell's Kitchen brownstone with hardwood floors, exposed brick and a decorative fireplace. Separate, windowed kitchen. (Photographs are from a similar apartment in the same building. Video is from the actual apartment.)



Prime Midtown West location between the green spaces of Central Park and the Hudson River Greenway. Gourmet dining from Michelin-starred Jean-Georges and Marea, the multitude of cuisines represented by the restaurants on Ninth Avenue and Whole Foods are all nearby. An easy commute to the Theatre District, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Fordham University, John Jay College and Mount Sinai West and served by the 1, A, B, C, D, N, Q, R and W trains.