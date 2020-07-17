All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

854 Tenth Avenue

854 10th Avenue · (212) 906-9375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

854 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$1,995

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
Spacious, quiet two rooms in a well-maintained Hell's Kitchen brownstone with hardwood floors, exposed brick and a decorative fireplace. Separate, windowed kitchen. (Photographs are from a similar apartment in the same building. Video is from the actual apartment.)

Prime Midtown West location between the green spaces of Central Park and the Hudson River Greenway. Gourmet dining from Michelin-starred Jean-Georges and Marea, the multitude of cuisines represented by the restaurants on Ninth Avenue and Whole Foods are all nearby. An easy commute to the Theatre District, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Fordham University, John Jay College and Mount Sinai West and served by the 1, A, B, C, D, N, Q, R and W trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 Tenth Avenue have any available units?
854 Tenth Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 854 Tenth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
854 Tenth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 Tenth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 854 Tenth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 854 Tenth Avenue offer parking?
No, 854 Tenth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 854 Tenth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 Tenth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 Tenth Avenue have a pool?
No, 854 Tenth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 854 Tenth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 854 Tenth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 854 Tenth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 Tenth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 854 Tenth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 854 Tenth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
