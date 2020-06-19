852 Eighth Avenue

Amenities

Now offering one month free! The rent concession is for a 13-month lease term and will be applied to the last month. Gross rent is $2,100 and net effective rent is $1,938.



This studio apartment is located 3 flights up in a very clean and well-maintained walk-up building. The apartment features hardwood floors, 2 closets, and northwestern exposure. The building does not have on-site laundry, however, it does have a live-in super and is conveniently located near Central Park and the 1,C,E,B,D,N,R,Q, and W trains. Pets are welcome!



A video tour is available and will be sent upon request.,No Fee and Deposit Free with Rhino Protection. Learn more at sayrhino.com or contact a listing agent.



