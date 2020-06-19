All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

852 Eighth Avenue

852 8th Avenue · (412) 953-8091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

852 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Now offering one month free! The rent concession is for a 13-month lease term and will be applied to the last month. Gross rent is $2,100 and net effective rent is $1,938.

This studio apartment is located 3 flights up in a very clean and well-maintained walk-up building. The apartment features hardwood floors, 2 closets, and northwestern exposure. The building does not have on-site laundry, however, it does have a live-in super and is conveniently located near Central Park and the 1,C,E,B,D,N,R,Q, and W trains. Pets are welcome!

A video tour is available and will be sent upon request.,No Fee and Deposit Free with Rhino Protection. Learn more at sayrhino.com or contact a listing agent.

This studio apartment features hardwood floors, 2 closets, and with western exposure it benefits from great natural light. The complex has a live-in super and is conveniently located near Central Park and the 1,C,E,B,D,N,R,Q, and W trains. Pets are welcome upon landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 Eighth Avenue have any available units?
852 Eighth Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 852 Eighth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
852 Eighth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 Eighth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 852 Eighth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 852 Eighth Avenue offer parking?
No, 852 Eighth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 852 Eighth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 Eighth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 Eighth Avenue have a pool?
No, 852 Eighth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 852 Eighth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 852 Eighth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 852 Eighth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 852 Eighth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 852 Eighth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 852 Eighth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
