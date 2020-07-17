All apartments in New York
84 Franklin Street

84 Franklin Street · (347) 803-0910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84 Franklin Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Rare Space @ The Heart Of Tribeca!Entire Floor Loft Space - 1250SQFTop of the line finishesApartment has High ceilings with gorgeous wood beams throughoutTons of sun with two Big and Beautiful skylightsExposed brick with decorative fireplaceMaster bedroom suite with deep tub and marble bathroomLots of character- Exposed brick, high ceilingMassive Living room connected with dining areaAmazing open chef kitchen with stainless steels appliances- dishwasher, wine cooler, etcWasher and Dryer in the unit.Call, text or email for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Franklin Street have any available units?
84 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 Franklin Street have?
Some of 84 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
84 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 84 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 84 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 84 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 84 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 84 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 84 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 84 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
