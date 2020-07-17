84 Franklin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Rare Space @ The Heart Of Tribeca!Entire Floor Loft Space - 1250SQFTop of the line finishesApartment has High ceilings with gorgeous wood beams throughoutTons of sun with two Big and Beautiful skylightsExposed brick with decorative fireplaceMaster bedroom suite with deep tub and marble bathroomLots of character- Exposed brick, high ceilingMassive Living room connected with dining areaAmazing open chef kitchen with stainless steels appliances- dishwasher, wine cooler, etcWasher and Dryer in the unit.Call, text or email for a showing.