81 Saint Marks Pl

Amenities
81 Saint Marks Place, Apartment #3W - between First and Second Avenue
**Promotion - Landlord offering the month of June FREE for applicants who sign leases for a July 1 move in**
NO FEE - KING SIZE BEDROOM - NEWLY RENOVATED - WASHER/DRYER - PRIME EV LOCATION!
*Video Tours and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*
Listing Details:
-Newly Renovated Apartment
-Washer/Dryer
-King Size Bedroom with North Facing Windows, Closet Space and Room for Extra Furniture - Very Quiet!
-Huge Living Room Layout - South Facing
-Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-Renovated Bathroom with Sink Vanity, Medicine Chest and Stall Shower
-Great Natural Light
-Hardwood Floors
-Floor-Through Apartment
-Overhead and Recessed Lighting
-Renovated Hallways and Lobby Entrance
-Voice Intercom System
-Responsive Management
-Local Super
-Heat and Hot Water Included
Transportation - L, 6, N, Q, R, F