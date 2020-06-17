81 Saint Marks Pl

Amenities

81 Saint Marks Place, Apartment #3W - between First and Second Avenue



**Promotion - Landlord offering the month of June FREE for applicants who sign leases for a July 1 move in**



NO FEE - KING SIZE BEDROOM - NEWLY RENOVATED - WASHER/DRYER - PRIME EV LOCATION!



*Video Tours and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*



Listing Details:

-Newly Renovated Apartment

-Washer/Dryer

-King Size Bedroom with North Facing Windows, Closet Space and Room for Extra Furniture - Very Quiet!

-Huge Living Room Layout - South Facing

-Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!

-Renovated Bathroom with Sink Vanity, Medicine Chest and Stall Shower

-Great Natural Light

-Hardwood Floors

-Floor-Through Apartment

-Overhead and Recessed Lighting

-Renovated Hallways and Lobby Entrance

-Voice Intercom System

-Responsive Management

-Local Super

-Heat and Hot Water Included



Transportation - L, 6, N, Q, R, F