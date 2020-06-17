All apartments in New York
81 Saint Marks Pl

81 Saint Mark's Place · (516) 225-7739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 Saint Mark's Place, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3W · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
lobby
81 Saint Marks Place, Apartment #3W - between First and Second Avenue

**Promotion - Landlord offering the month of June FREE for applicants who sign leases for a July 1 move in**

NO FEE - KING SIZE BEDROOM - NEWLY RENOVATED - WASHER/DRYER - PRIME EV LOCATION!

*Video Tours and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*

Listing Details:
-Newly Renovated Apartment
-Washer/Dryer
-King Size Bedroom with North Facing Windows, Closet Space and Room for Extra Furniture - Very Quiet!
-Huge Living Room Layout - South Facing
-Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-Renovated Bathroom with Sink Vanity, Medicine Chest and Stall Shower
-Great Natural Light
-Hardwood Floors
-Floor-Through Apartment
-Overhead and Recessed Lighting
-Renovated Hallways and Lobby Entrance
-Voice Intercom System
-Responsive Management
-Local Super
-Heat and Hot Water Included

Transportation - L, 6, N, Q, R, F

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Saint Marks Pl have any available units?
81 Saint Marks Pl has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 Saint Marks Pl have?
Some of 81 Saint Marks Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Saint Marks Pl currently offering any rent specials?
81 Saint Marks Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Saint Marks Pl pet-friendly?
No, 81 Saint Marks Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 81 Saint Marks Pl offer parking?
No, 81 Saint Marks Pl does not offer parking.
Does 81 Saint Marks Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Saint Marks Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Saint Marks Pl have a pool?
No, 81 Saint Marks Pl does not have a pool.
Does 81 Saint Marks Pl have accessible units?
No, 81 Saint Marks Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Saint Marks Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Saint Marks Pl has units with dishwashers.
