Home
/
New York, NY
/
81 East 3rd Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM

81 East 3rd Street

81 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

81 East 3rd Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
clubhouse
bike storage
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
This is a 2 bedroom apartment. These sun-drenched layouts are the making for a great share and a wonderful home! Units feature full kitchens completed with a microwave, spacious rooms with great closet space, and can be furnished or unfurnished. Each unit currently features a desk, closet, storage cabinet, bunk beds, and a dining table. There is a recreation room, a private courtyard, bike storage, roof deck, and an onsite laundry room. This building has video security and a 24 hour attended lobby. ***Can be delivered furnished or vacant***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 East 3rd Street have any available units?
81 East 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 East 3rd Street have?
Some of 81 East 3rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 East 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
81 East 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 East 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 81 East 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 81 East 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 81 East 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 81 East 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 East 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 East 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 81 East 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 81 East 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 81 East 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 81 East 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 East 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
