800 Sixth Avenue

This is a listing for a 2 bedroom that has been flexed into a 3 bedroom. The flex wall can be removed if you'd like to rent it as a 2 bedroom.



800 Sixth Apartments is a luxurious doorman building in NoMad, a charming neighborhood located amongst many top-quality destinations including Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Fairway, Eataly, SoulCycle, Barrys Bootcamp, Sweetgreen, numerous fine dining options, the Ace Hotel, Fifth Avenue shops, Madison Square Park, and more. Getting around is easy with close access to numerous MTA and PATH routes.