New York, NY
800 Sixth Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

800 Sixth Avenue

800 6th Avenue · (646) 338-4911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36-E · Avail. now

$7,130

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
This is a listing for a 2 bedroom that has been flexed into a 3 bedroom. The flex wall can be removed if you'd like to rent it as a 2 bedroom.

800 Sixth Apartments is a luxurious doorman building in NoMad, a charming neighborhood located amongst many top-quality destinations including Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Fairway, Eataly, SoulCycle, Barrys Bootcamp, Sweetgreen, numerous fine dining options, the Ace Hotel, Fifth Avenue shops, Madison Square Park, and more. Getting around is easy with close access to numerous MTA and PATH routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Sixth Avenue have any available units?
800 Sixth Avenue has a unit available for $7,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 800 Sixth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 Sixth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Sixth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 800 Sixth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 800 Sixth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 800 Sixth Avenue offers parking.
Does 800 Sixth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Sixth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Sixth Avenue have a pool?
No, 800 Sixth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 800 Sixth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 Sixth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Sixth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Sixth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Sixth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Sixth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
