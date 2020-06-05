All apartments in New York
Find more places like 780 West End Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
780 West End Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

780 West End Avenue

780 West End Avenue · (212) 289-8899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

780 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-F · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
This newly renovated, impeccable 2 bed 1 bath prewar condo on the Upper West Side features high ceilings, decorative fireplace in the grand oversized living room, large windows, hardwood oak floors, restored architectural details, foyer that can double as dining area, arched pass-through to kitchen, built-in shelves, and floor-to-ceiling closets custom-fitted with Elfa organization system to maximize space. This stunning home has its own washer/dryer, huge marble bathroom with dream storage vanity, kitchen with quartz countertop, high-end appliances, and offers the option of a basement-located private storage bin. Sorry no pets.

A grand Art Nouveau building designed by the renowned Blum brothers in 1912, 780 West End Avenue is situated on a residential, tree-lined street and boasts a stunning lobby. Amenities include doorman (from 7 am to 1 am), resident superintendent, landscaped residents' garden, fitness room/gym (minimal fee), laundry room, and bike room. Entrance is on 98th Street between West End Ave and Broadway.

Within walking distance are the 1, 2 and 3 (local and express) subway lines, crosstown, north- and southbound buses, Riverside Park (one block), Central Park (four blocks), Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Westside Market, Silver Moon Bakery, Columbus Square retail, bagel and coffee bakeries, the iconic Strand Books (opening March), schools, shops and restaurants. This is an exquisite home in a premier and convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 West End Avenue have any available units?
780 West End Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 West End Avenue have?
Some of 780 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
780 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 780 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 780 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 780 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 780 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 780 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 780 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 780 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 780 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 780 West End Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity