Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated gym doorman fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry bike storage lobby

This newly renovated, impeccable 2 bed 1 bath prewar condo on the Upper West Side features high ceilings, decorative fireplace in the grand oversized living room, large windows, hardwood oak floors, restored architectural details, foyer that can double as dining area, arched pass-through to kitchen, built-in shelves, and floor-to-ceiling closets custom-fitted with Elfa organization system to maximize space. This stunning home has its own washer/dryer, huge marble bathroom with dream storage vanity, kitchen with quartz countertop, high-end appliances, and offers the option of a basement-located private storage bin. Sorry no pets.



A grand Art Nouveau building designed by the renowned Blum brothers in 1912, 780 West End Avenue is situated on a residential, tree-lined street and boasts a stunning lobby. Amenities include doorman (from 7 am to 1 am), resident superintendent, landscaped residents' garden, fitness room/gym (minimal fee), laundry room, and bike room. Entrance is on 98th Street between West End Ave and Broadway.



Within walking distance are the 1, 2 and 3 (local and express) subway lines, crosstown, north- and southbound buses, Riverside Park (one block), Central Park (four blocks), Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Westside Market, Silver Moon Bakery, Columbus Square retail, bagel and coffee bakeries, the iconic Strand Books (opening March), schools, shops and restaurants. This is an exquisite home in a premier and convenient location.