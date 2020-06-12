All apartments in New York
76 Bank Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

76 Bank Street

76 Bank Street · (212) 906-0575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$6,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime WV location...Spacious, sunny and delightful floor through one bedroom plus den apartment is available July 2020 in an oversized turn of the 19th century Bank Street townhouse. Enter into this 3rd floor walkup apartment, on right side a large storage closet, on left a renovated guest bath with skylight. The wide living and dining room is in front facing Bank Street with a row of charming garret windows. There is a wood burning fireplace to cozy up to, and C/A/C for the warmer months. The renovated kitchen connects the front to back of the apartment. The south facing sunny and quiet master bedroom has a private full bath and wood burning fire place. Through the master bedroom is a charming den with built in shelves and a south facing window overlooking townhouse gardens. Located in a well maintained townhouse. Sorry, no pets allowed, no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Bank Street have any available units?
76 Bank Street has a unit available for $6,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 76 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
76 Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Bank Street pet-friendly?
No, 76 Bank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 76 Bank Street offer parking?
No, 76 Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 76 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Bank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 76 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 76 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 76 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Bank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Bank Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 76 Bank Street has units with air conditioning.
