76 Bank Street

Prime WV location...Spacious, sunny and delightful floor through one bedroom plus den apartment is available July 2020 in an oversized turn of the 19th century Bank Street townhouse. Enter into this 3rd floor walkup apartment, on right side a large storage closet, on left a renovated guest bath with skylight. The wide living and dining room is in front facing Bank Street with a row of charming garret windows. There is a wood burning fireplace to cozy up to, and C/A/C for the warmer months. The renovated kitchen connects the front to back of the apartment. The south facing sunny and quiet master bedroom has a private full bath and wood burning fire place. Through the master bedroom is a charming den with built in shelves and a south facing window overlooking townhouse gardens. Located in a well maintained townhouse. Sorry, no pets allowed, no smokers.