Rarely available one-bedroom apartment in a historical brick townhouse on a beautiful tree-lined street in the heart of the West Village. With 11-foot ceilings, the bright living room/dining room has two large windows which overlook the backyard garden. The charming living room has a decorative marble fireplace, a beautiful mirror and oak floors. The bedroom has a large closet and window also overlooking the backyard garden. Features a new kitchen and a spacious bedroom with great closet space.Please enquire!