All apartments in New York
Find more places like 72 W 108th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
72 W 108th St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:20 AM

72 W 108th St

72 West 108th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

72 West 108th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Amazing renovated 3 bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy. This apartment features a marble bathroom, lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher, and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding.Located just half a block from beautiful Central Park on a tree-lined classic Upper West Side block. Conveniently located near public transportation, the apartment is just a block from the B & C subways.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300 CROMAN6342

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 W 108th St have any available units?
72 W 108th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 W 108th St have?
Some of 72 W 108th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 W 108th St currently offering any rent specials?
72 W 108th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 W 108th St pet-friendly?
No, 72 W 108th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 72 W 108th St offer parking?
No, 72 W 108th St does not offer parking.
Does 72 W 108th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 W 108th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 W 108th St have a pool?
No, 72 W 108th St does not have a pool.
Does 72 W 108th St have accessible units?
No, 72 W 108th St does not have accessible units.
Does 72 W 108th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 W 108th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 72 W 108th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity