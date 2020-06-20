72 W 108th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Amazing renovated 3 bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy. This apartment features a marble bathroom, lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher, and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding.Located just half a block from beautiful Central Park on a tree-lined classic Upper West Side block. Conveniently located near public transportation, the apartment is just a block from the B & C subways.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300 CROMAN6342