7 E 14th St 10L

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

HUGE 1 BDR, AMAZING LOC! DOORMAN/ELEVATOR/LAUNDRY - Property Id: 245666



NO FEE!! RENTAL APARTMENT, NO CO-OP FEES!!

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, HUGE 1 BDR WITH A PRIVATE BALCONY FULL TIME DOORMAN BUILDING.

BRIGHT APARTMENT, KING SIZE BEDROOM, VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM.

LARGE KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND FULL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A DISHWASHER!

MARBLE BATHROOM.

HARDWOOD FLOORS AND GREAT CLOSETS SPACE.

ELEVATOR/ DOORMAN BUILDING STEPS AWAY FROM UNION SQUARE, LAUNDRY ROOM, LIVE IN SUPER AND A PACKAGE ROOM.

PETS ARE WELCOME.

PLEASE CONTACT ME TO SET UP A VIEWING



mi

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245666

Property Id 245666



(RLNE5745615)