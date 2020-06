Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

AMAZING HUGE FLOOR THRU 2 BED WITH MASSIVE LIVING SPACE



Huge sunny floor thru East Village unicorn. Both bedrooms fit a King and furniture. Massive living space with exposed brick and room for a full sectional and a full dining table. This apartment has an extra room that is perfect for a guestroom-home office-dining room or the biggest walk in closet in town. If you are looking for classic funky East Village then you have found it. Call or Email for a private showing.