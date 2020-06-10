601 East 11th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan community garden

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities community garden

Bright, light-filled, renovated and spacious corner one bedroom. Windows all around! Three in the bedroom, south and west exposure, beautiful park, sky and city views. Windowed living room, framed porthole window, windowed kitchen, full windowed bath, rainfall shower, high ceilings, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, French door, dishwasher and three closets with overhead storage. Laundromat directly across the street.Convenient places to enjoy social-distanced outdoors: beautiful, tree-filled Tompkins Square Park with weekly farmer's market, East River Park with running/biking paths. Near L,6 trains, multiple bus lines, Citi Bike station. Right next door to community garden (accessible when shutdown over).Good location for NYU, Cooper Union, New School, SVA, Astor Place; close to restaurants open for delivery/pickup; Trader Joes and Target nearby.