Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

601 East 11th Street

601 East 11th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
community garden
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
Bright, light-filled, renovated and spacious corner one bedroom. Windows all around! Three in the bedroom, south and west exposure, beautiful park, sky and city views. Windowed living room, framed porthole window, windowed kitchen, full windowed bath, rainfall shower, high ceilings, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, French door, dishwasher and three closets with overhead storage. Laundromat directly across the street.Convenient places to enjoy social-distanced outdoors: beautiful, tree-filled Tompkins Square Park with weekly farmer's market, East River Park with running/biking paths. Near L,6 trains, multiple bus lines, Citi Bike station. Right next door to community garden (accessible when shutdown over).Good location for NYU, Cooper Union, New School, SVA, Astor Place; close to restaurants open for delivery/pickup; Trader Joes and Target nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 East 11th Street have any available units?
601 East 11th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 East 11th Street have?
Some of 601 East 11th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 East 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 601 East 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 601 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 601 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 601 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 601 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 601 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 East 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
