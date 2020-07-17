All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

60 West 57th Street

60 West 57th Street · (212) 252-8772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 17-C · Avail. now

$3,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unique one-bedroom is so lovely, a big living room with lots of light. Marble entrance with resets lighting, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. French doors, crown moldings, and hardwood floors. The terrace is the length of the living room. There is a lovely marble bathroom with a closet and a built-in dresser. Lots of closets. Truly a great apartment in a full-service building. All steps to all shopping 5th, Madison, Columbus Circle, Wholefoods and all subway line connections. Sorry, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 West 57th Street have any available units?
60 West 57th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 West 57th Street have?
Some of 60 West 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 West 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 West 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 West 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 60 West 57th Street offers parking.
Does 60 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 West 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 West 57th Street have a pool?
No, 60 West 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 60 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
