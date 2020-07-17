60 West 57th Street

Amenities

This unique one-bedroom is so lovely, a big living room with lots of light. Marble entrance with resets lighting, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. French doors, crown moldings, and hardwood floors. The terrace is the length of the living room. There is a lovely marble bathroom with a closet and a built-in dresser. Lots of closets. Truly a great apartment in a full-service building. All steps to all shopping 5th, Madison, Columbus Circle, Wholefoods and all subway line connections. Sorry, no dogs.