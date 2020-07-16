598 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

BRAND NEW STUNNING HOME W/ CONDO-QUALITY FINISHES



VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



NO FEE!



ABOUT THE APARTMENT: Spacious Gut Renovated One Bedroom Only 1 Flight Up! This West-Facing Apartment features Top of the Line Finishes, Laundry in Unit, High Ceilings, FOB Access, Hardwood Floors, Queen-Sized Bedroom, Quartz Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Euro Style Soft Close Kitchen Cabinets, Fisher & Paykel Dishwasher, Recessed Lighting w/ Dimmers, Large Oversize Windows Throughout, Good Closet Space, as well as a Spa Bathroom w/ Rain Shower Head, Chrome Fixtures and Toto Toilet.



ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Close to incredible Restaurants, in the Heart of the Theater District, Close To ALL Trains: A, C, E, N, Q, R, 1, 2, 3, S even the D and B are close by! Welcome to Beautiful Living In Midtown West!



*Rent listed s net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease.