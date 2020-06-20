All apartments in New York
58 West 36th Street

58 West 36th Street · (646) 430-5585
Location

58 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
Koreatown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$2,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Broker Fee! Prime Midtown West 1 Bedroom + Your Own Private Terrace!South-Facing apartment! Apartment can be offered either Furnished or Unfurnished. Spacious South-Facing living room and a bedroom that comfortably fits a Queen Size bed. Tastefully Renovated marble bathroom with a vanity and built-in medicine cabinet. Chef's Open Kitchen + a Breakfast Bar includes plenty of counterspace and cabinets as well as Stainless Steel full size appliances including a Dishwasher & MicrowaveApartment features include: High Ceilings, built-in Air Conditioning, hardwood floors, large picture windows, custom lighting and great closet spaceWell-maintained Prewar Walk-Up building situated in the heart of Midtown West with great bars and shopping just a stone's throw away. Nearby to the Koreatown, Murray Hill & Gramercy Park NeighborhoodsSubway lines include: B/D/F/M/N/Q/R/W/1/2/3 lines as well as the PATH train all at 34th Street5 minute walk to Penn Station, Grand Central Station, Times Square & Bryant ParkPets Allowed but dogs are case by case depending on the size and breedGuarantors AllowedNote: The apartment can either be offered Unfurnished or Furnished at the same rent with the furnishings you see in the photos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

