58 West 36th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No Broker Fee! Prime Midtown West 1 Bedroom + Your Own Private Terrace!South-Facing apartment! Apartment can be offered either Furnished or Unfurnished. Spacious South-Facing living room and a bedroom that comfortably fits a Queen Size bed. Tastefully Renovated marble bathroom with a vanity and built-in medicine cabinet. Chef's Open Kitchen + a Breakfast Bar includes plenty of counterspace and cabinets as well as Stainless Steel full size appliances including a Dishwasher & MicrowaveApartment features include: High Ceilings, built-in Air Conditioning, hardwood floors, large picture windows, custom lighting and great closet spaceWell-maintained Prewar Walk-Up building situated in the heart of Midtown West with great bars and shopping just a stone's throw away. Nearby to the Koreatown, Murray Hill & Gramercy Park NeighborhoodsSubway lines include: B/D/F/M/N/Q/R/W/1/2/3 lines as well as the PATH train all at 34th Street5 minute walk to Penn Station, Grand Central Station, Times Square & Bryant ParkPets Allowed but dogs are case by case depending on the size and breedGuarantors AllowedNote: The apartment can either be offered Unfurnished or Furnished at the same rent with the furnishings you see in the photos