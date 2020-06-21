All apartments in New York
58 West 127th Street
58 West 127th Street

58 West 127th Street · (917) 935-8140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

58 West 127th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Welcome home to this spacious and charming 1BR apartment located conveniently in trendy Central Harlem! This light-filled apartment, located in a beautiful townhouse building, is sure to please!The unit features:* Hardwood floors* Ample Closet Space* North and South Exposures* Great Sunlight* Walls and Shares Allowed* Floor Through Spacious LayoutThe building is conveniently located 2 blocks from the 2/3 express train as well as WHOLE FOODS, great bars, restaurants, grocery stores, and parks! Enjoy everything Central Harlem has to offer, from Red Rooster to the legendary Apollo Theatre. Pets case by case.Call today for more information! KW241140

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 West 127th Street have any available units?
58 West 127th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 58 West 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
58 West 127th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 West 127th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 West 127th Street is pet friendly.
Does 58 West 127th Street offer parking?
No, 58 West 127th Street does not offer parking.
Does 58 West 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 West 127th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 West 127th Street have a pool?
No, 58 West 127th Street does not have a pool.
Does 58 West 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 58 West 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 58 West 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 West 127th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 West 127th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 West 127th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
