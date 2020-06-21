58 West 127th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Welcome home to this spacious and charming 1BR apartment located conveniently in trendy Central Harlem! This light-filled apartment, located in a beautiful townhouse building, is sure to please!The unit features:* Hardwood floors* Ample Closet Space* North and South Exposures* Great Sunlight* Walls and Shares Allowed* Floor Through Spacious LayoutThe building is conveniently located 2 blocks from the 2/3 express train as well as WHOLE FOODS, great bars, restaurants, grocery stores, and parks! Enjoy everything Central Harlem has to offer, from Red Rooster to the legendary Apollo Theatre. Pets case by case.Call today for more information! KW241140