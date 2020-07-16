565 Broome Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman gym parking playground pool garage hot tub lobby sauna

At 514 SF, this perfectly laid out studio / 1-bathroom residence features a tranquil southern, courtyard view, 10' ceilings, and pristine 6-inch white oak plank floors throughout.



Upon entering the residence, a gracious foyer with dual closets leads to an elegant, custom designed kitchen with solid fluted white oak cabinets, Balsatina lavastone countertops, and Zucchetti fixtures. Fully integrated, state-of-the-art Miele appliances including a 24-inch four-burner gas cooktop, speed oven, refrigerator, freezer, and dishwasher.



The bathroom features Calacatta marble slab walls and a custom designed floating white oak vanity. This south facing residence boasts a sizable living and dining area. The residence is also complete with a washer and dryer, and a multi-zoned heating and air conditioning system.



565 Broome Soho is designed by award-winning architect, Renzo Piano. Backed by his team at Renzo Piano Building Workshop, he recently designed The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, The Shard in London in addition to many of the world's most recognized and celebrated properties. 565 Broome Soho is Piano's first residential building in New York City.



One of downtown's most elegant condos, the building's facade is a curtain wall made of a very special glass called low iron extra wide meaning the glass has no green tint in it allowing for maximum transparency and optimal clarity. The building has no harsh corners the corners are rounded using non-segmented glass which can give the feeling of floating over Manhattan.

Amenities include a 24-hour concierge and attended lobby, automated parking with private driveway and gated entrance, beautifully landscaped outdoor terrace, 55-foot indoor swimming pool, fitness center and spa with sauna and steam rooms, interior landscaped lounge with 92' ceilings, library, and wet bar.



Located in the much desired Soho neighborhood, 565 Broome St sits in the heart of downtown's best restaurants, high-end luxury retailers, cafes and entertainment. The building is only a couple of blocks from Hudson River Park with outdoor playgrounds , biking and jogging paths. Beyond this, the building is in close proximity to the 1, C, E trains. Come see this gem today!