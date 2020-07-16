All apartments in New York
Find more places like 565 Broome Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
565 Broome Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

565 Broome Street

565 Broome St · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

565 Broome St, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit N-6I · Avail. now

$5,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
sauna
At 514 SF, this perfectly laid out studio / 1-bathroom residence features a tranquil southern, courtyard view, 10' ceilings, and pristine 6-inch white oak plank floors throughout.

Upon entering the residence, a gracious foyer with dual closets leads to an elegant, custom designed kitchen with solid fluted white oak cabinets, Balsatina lavastone countertops, and Zucchetti fixtures. Fully integrated, state-of-the-art Miele appliances including a 24-inch four-burner gas cooktop, speed oven, refrigerator, freezer, and dishwasher.

The bathroom features Calacatta marble slab walls and a custom designed floating white oak vanity. This south facing residence boasts a sizable living and dining area. The residence is also complete with a washer and dryer, and a multi-zoned heating and air conditioning system.

565 Broome Soho is designed by award-winning architect, Renzo Piano. Backed by his team at Renzo Piano Building Workshop, he recently designed The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, The Shard in London in addition to many of the world's most recognized and celebrated properties. 565 Broome Soho is Piano's first residential building in New York City.

One of downtown's most elegant condos, the building's facade is a curtain wall made of a very special glass called low iron extra wide meaning the glass has no green tint in it allowing for maximum transparency and optimal clarity. The building has no harsh corners the corners are rounded using non-segmented glass which can give the feeling of floating over Manhattan.
Amenities include a 24-hour concierge and attended lobby, automated parking with private driveway and gated entrance, beautifully landscaped outdoor terrace, 55-foot indoor swimming pool, fitness center and spa with sauna and steam rooms, interior landscaped lounge with 92' ceilings, library, and wet bar.

Located in the much desired Soho neighborhood, 565 Broome St sits in the heart of downtown's best restaurants, high-end luxury retailers, cafes and entertainment. The building is only a couple of blocks from Hudson River Park with outdoor playgrounds , biking and jogging paths. Beyond this, the building is in close proximity to the 1, C, E trains. Come see this gem today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Broome Street have any available units?
565 Broome Street has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 Broome Street have?
Some of 565 Broome Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Broome Street currently offering any rent specials?
565 Broome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Broome Street pet-friendly?
No, 565 Broome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 565 Broome Street offer parking?
Yes, 565 Broome Street offers parking.
Does 565 Broome Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 565 Broome Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Broome Street have a pool?
Yes, 565 Broome Street has a pool.
Does 565 Broome Street have accessible units?
No, 565 Broome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Broome Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 Broome Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 565 Broome Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity