FULLY FURNISHED 750SF TWO BED IN THE HEART OF THE LOWER EAST SIDE WITH PRIVATE GARDEN DECK!SHORT TERM ONLY 4-5 MONTHS STARTING JULY 1This funky renovated apartment can be your home away from home. Fully furnished just bring your toothbrush.There is a dining are right off the living room and a breakfast bar in the kitchen.Stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Lovely tile bathroom.Two separate bedrooms that can both convert to home offices during the day.Beautiful private outdoor deck with tables and chairs and lots of trees.Apartment is very quiet.Washer/Dryer in unit.NO smoking and NO pets