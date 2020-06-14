All apartments in New York
554 WEST 54TH STREET
554 WEST 54TH STREET

554 West 54th Street · (646) 600-4838
554 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

putting green
patio / balcony
gym
pool
concierge
bocce court
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
gym
pool
putting green
hot tub
*******RENTED******Penthouse - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with Outdoor Terrace! Exclusive to the uppermost 11 floors of a groundbreaking structure designed by world renowned architect Enrique Norten. Amenities including Viking stoves, Sub-zero refrigerators, five piece bathrooms with soaking tubs, designer corridors, and more expansive layout choices. INSTRATA residents are given complimentary memberships to the famed Mercedes Club, which features over 80,000 square feet of amenity space and indoor and outdoor swimming pools, whirlpool, basketball court, boxing studio, bocce ball Courts, Putting Green, Spa, world-class fitness instructors, outdoor deck with cabanas, lounge area with fire pits and projection screen. Tenants also gain exclusive access to the INSTRATA lifestyle perks like complimentary memberships to ClubCorp golf and country clubs, use of the INSTRATA shuttle, private concierge services, Ritz Carlton VIP , signature resident events, flexible nationwide lease transfer, and much more.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 554 WEST 54TH STREET have any available units?
554 WEST 54TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 WEST 54TH STREET have?
Some of 554 WEST 54TH STREET's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 WEST 54TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
554 WEST 54TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 WEST 54TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 554 WEST 54TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 554 WEST 54TH STREET offer parking?
No, 554 WEST 54TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 554 WEST 54TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 WEST 54TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 WEST 54TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 554 WEST 54TH STREET has a pool.
Does 554 WEST 54TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 554 WEST 54TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 554 WEST 54TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 WEST 54TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
