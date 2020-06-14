554 WEST 54TH STREET

Amenities

*******RENTED******Penthouse - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with Outdoor Terrace! Exclusive to the uppermost 11 floors of a groundbreaking structure designed by world renowned architect Enrique Norten. Amenities including Viking stoves, Sub-zero refrigerators, five piece bathrooms with soaking tubs, designer corridors, and more expansive layout choices. INSTRATA residents are given complimentary memberships to the famed Mercedes Club, which features over 80,000 square feet of amenity space and indoor and outdoor swimming pools, whirlpool, basketball court, boxing studio, bocce ball Courts, Putting Green, Spa, world-class fitness instructors, outdoor deck with cabanas, lounge area with fire pits and projection screen. Tenants also gain exclusive access to the INSTRATA lifestyle perks like complimentary memberships to ClubCorp golf and country clubs, use of the INSTRATA shuttle, private concierge services, Ritz Carlton VIP , signature resident events, flexible nationwide lease transfer, and much more.